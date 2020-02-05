BIG: UP Govt Allots 5-acre Land For Masjid At Dhannipur, Varanasi; Ayodhya Trust Formed

In a massive development, Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Shrikant Sharma on Wednesday announced that the Sunni Central Waqf Board will be allotted 5 acres land for the construction of a Masjid, in keeping with the SC's Ayodhya verdict. This comes after PM Modi announced in the Lok Sabha that the trust that will construct the Ram Mandir has been formed.

The UP Minister addressed a press conference and announced that acting upon the order of the Supreme Court, the state government has decided to allot 5-acre land to the Waqf board at Dhannipur village in Varanasi.

"Sunni Central Waqf board will be given 5 acres of land. The Supreme Court had instructed us to allot land for the construction of a Masjid within 3 months, acting upon the order of the Supreme Court, we had sent 3 options to the Centre out of which the Centre has accepted one option for land allocation to the Waqf board."

Adding further to his statement, Sharma informed that the land allocated for the construction of the Masjid is at Dhannipur village of Varanasi. He also stated that the land is well connected through roadways and has a systematic law and order establishment.

PM Modi on Mandir Trust

While addressing the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of a trust for the development of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He stated that the trust will be called as 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra'. The Prime Minister in his statement also informed about the UP Government agreeing to give 5 acres of land to Sunni Central Waqf Board.

PM Modi said, "I am specially present here to give information about a very important issue. This issue is close to my heart just like crores of Indians. I consider it to be my privilege to talk on this subject. This issue is connected to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. This issue is regarding the construction of a grand Ram temple on the birthplace of Shri Ram. On November 9, I was in Punjab for the opening of the Kartarpur corridor. In this holy atmosphere, I learned about the historic judgment of the SC. In this judgment, the SC had said that Ram Lalla Virajman has the authority over both the inner and outer courtyard of the disputed site."

He added, "It had called also asked the Centre and the state to coordinate and hand over 5 acres land to the Sunni Central Waqf Board. I am happy to announce that in today’s Cabinet meeting, important decisions have been taken in this regard keeping in mind the observations of the SC. In line with the SC judgment, an independent trust called ‘Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra' has been formed. This trust will be empowered to take decisions about the construction of the Ram temple. The UP government has agreed to hand over 5 acres of land to the Sunni Central Waqf Board."

