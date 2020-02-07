Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Assam: PM Modi Receives A Thunderous Applause For His Message On Peace, Prosperity

Politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the celebration of the historic Bodo pact in Kokrajhar, urged everyone to stand up and clap for the historic pact

Written By Pritesh Kamath | Mumbai | Updated On:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the celebration of the historic Bodo Accord in Kokrajhar, urged everyone to stand up and clap for the historic pact and for the prevalence of peace in the region. "Everyone has won with the signing of this pact, peace has prevailed, humanity has won. You stood up and paid respects to me with a huge round of applause. I request you to once again stand up and do the same, but this time not for me, but for peace and prosperity in the region.

READ | Rahul Gandhi Rages At PM Modi After Congress MPs Charge At BJP Neta To Defend His Honour

Rs 1500 crore special development package

PM Modi also announced a commission for defining the border for Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD) and also a Rs 1500 crore special development package. "Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri districts will benefit from the special development package," said PM Modi.

READ | 'They Talk About Dandas...': In Assam, PM Modi Fires Big Second Volley At Rahul Gandhi

Speaking on the importance of the Bodo pact which is set to ease the situation that had been volatile for decades, PM Modi said, "Today, those mothers, sisters whose son and brother used to roam in the jungles with a gun on his shoulders with the shadow of death looming over him. Today he can sleep peacefully in his mother's lap. Today I get the blessings of those mothers and sisters. Just imagine, for so many decades, bullets were used day and night. Today a new way is paved from that dreadful life".

Kapil Sibal Miffed With PM Modi's Assam Visit For Bodo Accords;says 'patting His Own Back'

Bodo Pact 2020

With an aim to bring permanent peace in Bodo-dominated areas in Assam, the Centre on Monday signed a tripartite agreement with the dreaded insurgent group National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) and two other outfits, providing political and economic benefits without acceding to the demand for a separate state or Union Territory.

The All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU), which has been spearheading a movement for a Bodoland state since 1972, and the United Bodo People's Organisation were also signatories to the Comprehensive Bodo Settlement Agreement – Bodoland Territorial Region.

READ | Cong's Adhir Ranjan Fires Choice Words After PM Modi's 'Fit India' Remark On His Antics

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CHIDAMBARAM SLAMS CENTRE
TRUMP'S NEW BOLLYWOOD AVATAR
PM MODI SLAMS CONG OVER CAA
OMAR-MEHBOOBA TO BE PSA BOOKED
HYUNDAI UNVEILS CRETA 2020
JOFRA ARCHER RULED OUT OF IPL 2020