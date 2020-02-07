Assam: PM Modi Receives A Thunderous Applause For His Message On Peace, Prosperity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the celebration of the historic Bodo Accord in Kokrajhar, urged everyone to stand up and clap for the historic pact and for the prevalence of peace in the region. "Everyone has won with the signing of this pact, peace has prevailed, humanity has won. You stood up and paid respects to me with a huge round of applause. I request you to once again stand up and do the same, but this time not for me, but for peace and prosperity in the region.

Rs 1500 crore special development package

PM Modi also announced a commission for defining the border for Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD) and also a Rs 1500 crore special development package. "Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri districts will benefit from the special development package," said PM Modi.

Speaking on the importance of the Bodo pact which is set to ease the situation that had been volatile for decades, PM Modi said, "Today, those mothers, sisters whose son and brother used to roam in the jungles with a gun on his shoulders with the shadow of death looming over him. Today he can sleep peacefully in his mother's lap. Today I get the blessings of those mothers and sisters. Just imagine, for so many decades, bullets were used day and night. Today a new way is paved from that dreadful life".

Bodo Pact 2020

With an aim to bring permanent peace in Bodo-dominated areas in Assam, the Centre on Monday signed a tripartite agreement with the dreaded insurgent group National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) and two other outfits, providing political and economic benefits without acceding to the demand for a separate state or Union Territory.

The All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU), which has been spearheading a movement for a Bodoland state since 1972, and the United Bodo People's Organisation were also signatories to the Comprehensive Bodo Settlement Agreement – Bodoland Territorial Region.

