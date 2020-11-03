Mathura Namaz Row: BJP Links Accused To Cong, Claims 'Faisal Campaigned For Rahul Gandhi'

Uncovering the link between Congress and Faisal Khan - the identified miscreant accused of offering namaaz in Mathura temple - BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra has sought an explanation from Rahul Gandhi. Shedding light upon the association between Faisal Khan's organisation and the Congress, Patra claimed that the accused had been running a campaign for Rahul Gandhi during the Hathras rape incident. The BJP leader also highlighted that Faisal Khan was 'vehemently campaigning' as per the lines of Congress, during the anti-CAA protests in Delhi.

Speaking to Republic TV exclusively on Tuesday, Sambit Patra said, "This man has a long association with the Congress party. During the Hathras issue, he was a man who was running a campaign for Rahul Gandhi by the name of 'Jiyo Rahul'. On a number of previous occasions, for example, during the anti-CAA riots in Delhi, he was vehemently campaigning as per the lines of the Congress and the Communists. He had taken part in a number of protests."

READ | UP Minister Alleges Conspiracy In Mathura-Namaz Row, Says 'attempts To Stoke Tension'

Faisal Khan is the founder of Khudai Khidmatgar, a Delhi-based organisation, which had taken part in several Anti-CAA protests around the country. Connecting the dots between Faisal's organisation and Congress, Patra claimed that a number of events of Khudai Khidmatgar are held in collaboration with the Rajiv Gandhi organisation.

"Number of events of his organisation (Khudai Khidmatgar) appears to have been held with the Rajiv Gandhi organisation. Some of the celebrities of the Congress party are present in these events. Certain events have been held in the Jawahar Bhavan which houses the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. Rahul Gandhi should come out and explain as to why Faisal Khan should not be considered as one amongst them," Patra said.

READ | In Mathura Twist, Accused Man Who Offered Namaz At Temple Also Took Part In Anti-CAA Stir

Mathura Namaz row

On October 30, in a shocking incident seemingly aimed at provocation, Faisal Khan and Mohammad Chand had offered namaaz at the Nand Baba Mandir in Mathura without any permission from the temple authorities. The incident evoked strong reactions from the Hindu community with several priests terming it as an attempt to disturb peace in Uttar Pradesh. FIR was registered under Sections 153-A, 295, and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and a joint team of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police have now arrested Faisal Khan. As per sources, Faizal Khan was nabbed near Jamia Gaffar Manzil on Monday.

READ | Faizal Khan Arrested In Delhi After Being Booked Over Offering Namaz In Mathura Temple