May contest next Assembly polls as Independent if neglected by party: Cong MLA

Pithoragarh, Apr 17 (PTI) Disgruntled Dharchula Congress MLA Harish Dhami on Sunday ruled out joining the BJP but said he may contest the next Assembly polls as an Independent if his party continues to "neglect" him.

Dhami had recently questioned his party’s revamp in the state, saying the merit was ignored in the rejig.

Talking to reporters here, Dhami said if his grievances are not addressed by his party, he will be forced to enter the fray as an independent in the next Assembly polls.

"If such neglect by the party continues, I will have to contest the next Assembly election in 2027 as an independent from Dharchula," he said.

Dhami returned to Dharchula on Sunday after spending a few days in Dehradun and was accorded a welcome by party workers.

Asked if he had offered to vacate his seat for Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to contest a bypoll, the Dharchula MLA said he had no talks with anyone.

"I simply expressed my feelings towards sheer neglect by the party in the past and the present political scenario," he said.

"Dhami has scotched rumours of joining the BJP that has come as a great relief to Congress workers. We are with Dhami in his struggle to get his due from the party, "said Aan Singh Rokaya, a senior Congress worker in Dharchula block.

Dhami had spoken openly against the incharge for Uttarakhand at the AICC, Devender Yadav, after the revamp of the party's state unit.

Former MLA from Ranikhet Karan Mahra was recently appointed state Congress president, Bajpur MLA Yashpal Arya the Leader of Opposition and Khatima MLA Bhuvan Chandra Kapri the Deputy Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly.

The MLA had complained of regional imbalance in the revamp and newcomers being given precedence over seniors, who served the party for years. PTI COR ALM RDK

