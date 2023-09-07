May God Fix Their Mentality: Anurag Thakur 'prays' For I.N.D.I.A Over 'insult' To Sanatan

Union Minister Anurag Thakur, on Thursday, September 7 slammed the I.N.D.I.A bloc after several of its leaders made controversial statements against the Sanatan Dharma. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Anurag Thakur demanded an apology from the leaders and called out Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for supporting those against Sanatan Dharma.

"We proudly say that we are Hindutva-vadi. Today the entire world is celebrating Janamashtami. I congratulate everyone and pray to god to lessen the arrogance of the leaders of this 'ghamandiya' opposition, fix their mentality. I want them to apologise to the country and not to play with the faith of 100 crore Hindus and not to stoop so low for vote bank that they cannot make eye contact," Thakur said.

"And why is Rahul Gandhi silent? I have a question for him, isn't this a violation of law? Isn't this hate speech? Isn't this is an insult to Sanatan dharma? If it is so, then Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders must apologise and clear their stance," he further said.

On the statement by RJD leader Jagdananda Singh, who said that those applying tilak have enslaved the country, Thakur said, "Those who brought jungle raj in Bihar and have made no accomplishments will make such rubbish statements." The minister also said that the opposition leaders are in a competition on who can issue worse statements than the other. "They should be ashamed and apologise to the country. But the biggest question is, why is Rahul Gandhi silent? Why is Congress with the anti-Sanatanis?"

Anurag Thakur also accused the opposition leaders of turning into Shiv-bhakts during elections but staying silent when Hinduism is insulted. "They become Shiv-bhakts and Devi-bhakts during the elections. But when Sanatan is insulted, their mouths are shut. This is not Mohabbat ke dukaan, it is nafrat ki dukaan," the Minister said.

DMK leader newest in line to insult Sanatan Dharma

After Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's son Udayanidhi Stalin called the Sanatan Dharma a disease and compared it to diseases like dengue, DMK leader A Raja went a step ahead and said it should be compared with HIV and Leprosy.

CM Stalin came to his son's defence saying, "He expressed his views on Sanatan principles that discriminate against Scheduled Castes, Tribals, and Women, with no intention to offend any religion or religious beliefs... Pro-BJP forces are unable to tolerate his stance against oppressive principles and have spread a false narrative, alleging that "Udhayanidhi called for the genocide of people with Sanatan thoughts."