BSP Supremo Mayawati Hits Out In Every Direction; Softer On BJP Than Congress?

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati addressed reporters on Wednesday morning where she criticized the two national parties - BJP and Congress over the nature of politics adopted by both. Mayawati said that BJP is misusing the power for political gains and that has led to nationwide unrest.

READ: Big Blow To Sonia Gandhi: Mayawati Accuses Congress Of Poaching, Will Skip Opposition Meet

Mayawati said, "BJP led Central govt is also following the path of Congress party. It is misusing its powers for political gains. Wrong policies of govt have led to disturbance and law and order situations across the country, which is a matter of national concern."

Mayawati also spoke about lawlessness in Uttar Pradesh, "Along with the new police system, there has been a willingness to act against criminals. I don't think the law and order situation is going to improve in UP. There are several criminal elements in BJP but no action is taken against them. UP mein kanoon ka raj nahi, 'jungle raj' hai. (In UP, there is a presence of politics over blood and not 'jungle raj')"

Attacking the government over the controversial CAA, NRC and NPR, she said, "BJP should stop being stubborn with bringing NRC and NPR in the country when the nation is struggling with the huge problem of unemployment, inflation. Modi government belongs to the capitalists. The BJP governments at the Centre and state are working against the poor. What they are doing is only spreading more tension and unemployment among the population.

READ: Police Commissionerates Won't Help Law & Order, Says Mayawati Criticizing UP Govt

The former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh was referring to the multiple protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR), police brutality on protestors and the negligence shown during the attack on students and faculty members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

On January 5, a group of people who had covered their faces with masks entered the JNU campus with weapons and went on a rampage, hitting students and faculty members, as well as damaging college property. Different political parties have blamed each other for the attacks and have raised a number of allegations. The Delhi police, on their part, have been found lacking a clear result of their internal investigations.

READ: Akhilesh Outlaws Open Attacks On Priyanka Vadra, Distances SP From 2019 Ally Mayawati

On Monday, Mayawati skipped a meeting of Opposition parties called by the Congress. In a series of tweets in the morning, she accused the Congress of dividing the BSP in Rajasthan despite its outside support to the Congress government, she tweeted that she will not attend the Congress-led meeting as it would be demoralising to the cadres. However, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh also stated that the party's stance on the contentious Act has not changed and they will continue to oppose the government's move.

READ: Priyanka Was In Rajasthan, Didn't Have Time To Wipe Tears Of Kota Children's Mothers: Mayawati