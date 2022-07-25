Mayawati Accuses Yogi Govt Of Trying To 'save Big Fish' Amid Recent High-profile Transfers

While controversy around the recent transfers in the health and public works department in Uttar Pradesh continues to remain in the light, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has launched a veiled attack on the Yogi Adityanath-led state government claiming that attempts are being made to save "some big fish involved in the game".

Mayawati who was speaking at the meeting of the BSP office bearers from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala on Sunday made the comments hitting out at the government. In a press note issued by the BSP chief on her Twitter handle, she alleged that the people in the state are being harassed due to corruption at every level.

"They are now witnessing how the game of corruption is being played in transfer-posting, which has become an industry. The state government has been compelled to unmask it but efforts are on to save some 'big fish' of this game," she added.

Notably, this came weeks after the transfer of doctors in Uttar Pradesh sparked a new row followed by which Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also wrote a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary regarding the implementation of the transfer policy in the department.

UP Deputy CM pulls up administration over transfers of doctors

Earlier on July 4, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the portfolio of health, wrote a letter to the additional chief secretary, medical and health, and demanded an explanation over the "lapse" in not "fully implementing the transfer policy in postings in the current session".

"It has come to my knowledge that in the transfers that have taken place in the current session, the transfer policy has not been completely followed. Thus, provide complete details of all those who have been transferred along with reasons for the same," the letter read.

A day after this, ACS (Medical and Home) Prasad also wrote to the Director General (Medical and Health) and sought a report on the concerns raised by the deputy CM.

After the letter sparked a row, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took immediate cognisance and formed a committee led by the chief secretary to probe the transfers in the health department. Following that, officials were also suspended by the chief minister in the Public Works Department (PWD).

Image: PTI