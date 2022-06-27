Mayawati Asks BSP Workers To Prevent Voters From Being 'misled' In 2024 General Elections

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati, on Monday, June 27, appreciated the performance of her party candidate Shah Alam in the Lok Sabha bypoll in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh. She asked party workers to keep the momentum and prevent voters from being misled in the 2024 general election.

The BSP president took to Twitter on Monday and wrote in Hindi, “The determination and courage with which all the BSP workers, office bearers, and party candidate Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali have fought the Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypoll need to be maintained till the 2024 Lok Sabha general elections as part of the resolution while maintaining election readiness.''

In another tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said, “Not only Azamgarh, but BSP’s struggle and efforts have to be continued in the entire UP to convert the groundwork into votes.”

“In this sequence, it is also important to protect a particular community from being misled in the upcoming elections," Mayawati said.

Mayawati had on Sunday said that the outcome of the bypoll has proved that only BSP has the "ground force" to defeat the BJP in the state.

“The UP bypoll result has once again proved that only BSP has the 'ground force' to defeat BJP here. The party's effort to prove this to the entire community will continue so that the much-awaited political change can take place in the state," the BSP chief had tweeted in Hindi.

Mayawati claimed that only her party is eligible to compete with the saffron party. She tweeted, “The ruling party wins most of the bypolls, yet the tough fight the BSP has given to the ruling BJP and SP in Azamgarh is commendable. All party workers have to move forward with more strength.”

However, BSP contested only in the Azamgarh bypoll. Party candidate Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali stood third with 29.27% votes. BJP candidates won both the Azamgarh and Rampur seats in the bypoll, the counting for which was held on Sunday.

Lok Sabha bypoll results: BJP wins Azamgarh & Rampur seats

Bharatiya Janata Party's Ghanshyam Lodhi won the Rampur seat with a margin of over 40,000 votes. Lauding the victory UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted, "The victory in the by-election in Rampur Lok Sabha seat is a seal of public's faith in the double engine BJP government on public welfare policies under the successful leadership of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

In the Azamgarh bypolls, BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav aka 'Nirahua' defeated Samajwadi Party's candidate Dharmendra Yadav. Azamgarh witnessed a triangular contest with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) forming the third corner. The BJP candidate secured more than 3.10 lakh votes while the SP candidate has over three lakh votes. Speaking to Republic TV, Nirahua said, "This is the win of initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. I was sad that while the people of the country and state were with PM Modi and Yogi Ji, Azamgarh was stuck behind."

