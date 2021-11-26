Mayawati Asks Centre And State Govts To 'review If Constitution Being Followed Properly'

President of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Mayawati on Friday said that her party refrained from participating in the Constitution Day celebrations at the Parliament's Central Hall in the National Capital on Friday, after observing "political parties" not abiding by the Constitution of India. Boycotting the November 26th celebrations, Mayawati said that neither the Centre nor the state government has made laws that benefit Dalits.

"The Cente and the State Governments should conduct a thorough review on whether these parties are following the constitution properly. That is why our party decided not to participate in the program of celebrating the Constitution Day," she added.

Opposition parties apart from the BSP including Congress, Left parties, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party (SP) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) among others have boycotted Constitution Day celebrations held at the Central Hall of Parliament on Friday.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked their presence at the celebrations in Parliament even as Opposition leaders dodged the event.

Opposition has insulted the father of the Constitution: BJP

Responding to the Opposition's disagreement, BJP on Friday slammed 14 Opposition parties for boycotting the Constitution Day celebrations.

Taking to Twitter, BJP IT cell Chief Amit Malviya claimed that the parties have insulted the father of the Constitution, Dr. BR Ambedkar, in contrast with late PM Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary.

He added, "Congress never acknowledged Dr. Ambedkar’s legacy and rise. Babasaheb was given Bharat Ratna in 1990 and his photo was put up in the Central Hall of the Parliament, decades later, under a non-Congress Govt. Parties like Congress, SP boycotting Constitution Day are anti-Dalit."

Significance of Constitution Day

November 26 was officially earmarked as the Constitution Day of India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 as part of the year-long celebrations of Dr. BR Ambedkar's 125th birth anniversary. The government's decision was seen as a move to claim Ambedkar's legacy, aimed to promote Constitution values among citizens and its architect, Dr. BR Ambedkar.

Following the cabinet meeting in 2015, the then Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot had said, "Rahul Gandhi and his party never honoured Ambedkar. Neither did he get the Bharat Ratna nor was his oil painting placed on the Parliament premises as long as Congress was in power." The day was earlier observed as National Law Day.

In 1947, Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, India's first law minister in the Congress-led government, was chosen head of the constitution drafting committee and charged with authoring the country's new constitution.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI, ANI