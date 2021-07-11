Mayawati Asks Centre, States To Take Action Against Rising Prices Of Essential Commodities

Few days after accusing the Central Government of not paying attention to the rising prices of diesel and petrol, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati again raised questions on the same. Taking to her Twitter, Mayawati asked Governments if they are at all worried about people's pain due to rising fuel prices. The criticism from the BSP supremo came a day after petrol and diesel prices touched a record high across the major cities in the country on Saturday.

Highlighting the term 'vikas' (development), BSP Chief Mayawati added that governments need to work to bring the advancement process on the right track. "In order to effectively deal with the problem of poverty, unemployment and inflation etc. everywhere in the country, it is necessary for the central and state governments to dedicate their full power and resources in its solution," tweeted Mayawati.

2. देश में हर तरफ छाई ग़रीबी, बेरोज़गारी व महंगाई आदि की समस्या सेे प्रभावी तौर पर निपटने के लिए केन्द्र व राज्य सरकारों को भी अपनी पूरी शक्ति व संसाधन इसके निदान में लगा देना ज़रूरी, ताकि देश को निराशा के माहौल से निकाल कर ’विकास’ को सही पटरी पर लाया जा सके। 2/2 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 11, 2021

On June 13, Mayawati had tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi), "On one hand, there is the tremendous impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and on the other, prices of petrol and diesel are continuously rising. Due to this, the prices of essential items are also soaring." Political parties and leaders across the country have been raising their voices against the rising fuel prices. The latest hike of rates on Saturday was the seventh increase of this month.

Protests against rising fuel prices

On Saturday (July 10), Congress leaders in Assam held protests across the state against soaring prices of petrol, diesel and essential commodities, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On the same day, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers had marched a 2-day protest over spiralling fuel prices in Kolkata. Protests against the inflated prices of fuel were staged across West Bengal including Dum Dum, Central Avenue and Chetla areas of Kolkata and other places. While the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) members also protested against the fuel prices on Saturday in Chennai.

Moreover, the Left parties on Thursday (July 8) directed orders for a six-hour bandh call in Odisha on July 15, protesting against the steep fuel price hike. The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) rode bicycles and raised slogans, on the same day while protesting in Delhi over the rising prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders. Congress leaders and workers, on the other hand, took out a cycle morcha in Maharashtra's Nagpur city to protest against the hike in prices of fuel and essential commodities.

Meanwhile, the petrol prices in Uttar Pradesh, as on Sunday stands at Rs. 97.73 per litre while diesel is sold at over 90 Rs/L.