Galwan Face-off: BSP Chief Mayawati Asks Centre To Provide Aid To The Families Of Martyrs

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday condemned the killing of soldiers who lost their lives in a violent clash with the Chinese army in Ladakh's Galwan Valley and urged the Central government to provide all the help to their families within three months.

Taking to Twitter, she demanded the Centre to provide government jobs to one member in the families of the slain soldiers. "The Prime Minister's statement that our soldiers sacrificed their lives while killing the enemy was a heartfelt tribute to them on the country's behalf. Now, it is the special responsibility of the Central and the state governments to provide all possible help to their families and a government job to a family member within three months," the former UP Chief Minister's tweet read in Hindi.

1. देश की आन, बान व शान के लिए चीनी सेना के साथ संघर्ष में अपने प्राण की आहुति देने वाले 20 वीर सैनिकों के घरों में मातम के दृश्य काफी हृदयविदारक। जवानों ने अपना कर्तव्य ऐसा निभाया है जिसपर परिवार व देश को गर्व है। उन्हें श्रद्धा-सुमन अर्पित। पूरा देश पीड़ित परिवार के साथ है। 1/2 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) June 18, 2020

2. पीएम का यह कहना कि ’वे मारते-मारते मरे हैं’, उनकी वीरता व शहादत को पूरे देश की ओर से भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि है लेकिन यह काफी नहीं है। अब केन्द्र व राज्य सरकारों का खास दायित्व बनता है कि वे उनके परिवारों को 3 माह के भीतर ही सभी मदद व परिवार के एक सदस्य को सरकारी नौकरी जरूर दे।2/2 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) June 18, 2020

The violent face-off happened in Galwan valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.

PM Modi reiterates 'no compromise'

Speaking at the meeting with chief ministers earlier in the day, PM Modi issued a strong statement on the martyrdom of 20 Indian Army personnel. Stressing that bravery was a part of Indian tradition, the PM assured the people of the country that the sacrifices of the soldiers would not go in vain. He maintained that sovereignty and territorial integrity was most important for the country. Observing that India wants peace, he noted that no one should doubt the country's ability to give a befitting response on being provoked. The PM also emphasised that the soldiers were killed in action after valiantly killing their Chinese counterparts. Subsequently, he and the Chief Ministers observed two minutes of silence to pay tribute to the martyred soldiers.

The violent clash at LAC

20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per the Editor-in-Chief of the Chinese newspaper Global Times, the Chinese side also suffered casualties during the physical clash. Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to a strong retaliation from the Indian side.

This physical hand-to-hand combat went on for many hours on Monday, sources revealed. On Tuesday morning, senior commanders took stock of the situation and the talks started at about 7 am. To discuss the India-China situation, the PM has called for an all-party meeting on June 19 where the presidents of all political parties shall participate.

