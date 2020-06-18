Mayawati Asks Centre & States To Provide All Assistance To Families Of Martyred Jawans

BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday, June 18 requested the Centre and the State government to provide all necessary assistance to the families of the 20 martyred Indian Army personnel. Grieving over their martyrdom she further demanded a government job to be provided to a member of each family within 3 months.

Adding to this Mayawati said that the entire country is with the families of the Jawans who sacrificed their lives in the struggle with the Chinese army for the country. "The soldiers have performed their duty on which the family and the country are proud", she said in a tweet.

"The Prime Minister paid a heartfelt tribute to the valor and martyrdom of the Army personnel on behalf of the whole country, but it is not enough. Now it is the special responsibility of the Central and State Governments to provide all the help to their families and a government job to a member of the family within 3 months" Mayawati said in another tweet.

Indian Army personnel martyred

Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per the Editor-in-Chief of the Chinese newspaper Global Times, the Chinese side also suffered casualties during the physical clash. Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to a strong retaliation from the Indian side.

This physical hand-to-hand combat went on for many hours on Monday, sources revealed. On Tuesday morning, senior commanders took stock of the situation and the talks started at about 7 am. To discuss the India-China situation, PM Modi has called for an all-party meeting on Friday where the presidents of all political parties shall participate.

PM Modi warns China

Speaking at the meeting with Chief Ministers later in the day, PM Modi issued a strong statement on the martyrdom of the Indian Army personnel. Stressing that bravery was a part of Indian tradition, the PM assured the people of the country that the sacrifices of the soldiers would not go in vain. He maintained that sovereignty and territorial integrity was most important for the country. Observing that India wants peace, he noted that no one should doubt the country's ability to give a befitting response on being provoked. The PM also emphasised that the soldiers were killed in action after valiantly killing their Chinese counterparts. Subsequently, he and the Chief Ministers observed two minutes of silence to pay tribute to the martyred soldiers.

