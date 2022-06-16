Mayawati Asks Centre To Rethink On 'Agnipath' Scheme; Calls It 'unfair For Rural Youth'

Following the central government's major announcement to resume army recruitments through a short-term defence recruitment policy called 'Agnipath', some have come forward expressing their displeasure over the recent changes brought into the policy including the recruitment of personnel for just a period of four years.

1. सेना में काफी लम्बे समय तक भर्ती लम्बित रखने के बाद अब केन्द्र ने सेना में 4 वर्ष अल्पावधि वाली ’अग्निवीर’ नई भर्ती योजना घोषित की है, उसको लुभावना व लाभकारी बताने के बावजूद देश का युवा वर्ग असंतुष्ट एवं आक्रोशित है। वे सेना भर्ती व्यवस्था को बदलने का खुलकर विरोध कर रहे हैं। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) June 16, 2022

Among them included Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati who took to Twitter asking the Centre to reconsider its 'Agnipath' policy, further stating that the youth of the country is not happy with the scheme. In a series of tweets, she said that the government has announced a new recruitment scheme for four years after keeping it on hold for a long time. "Despite the Centre calling it attractive and beneficial, the youth of the country is dissatisfied and angry. They are openly opposed to the change brought in the army recruitment system", she added.

In another tweet, the BSP chief further claimed that the people believe that the government is limiting the number of recruits in the army to only four years to eliminate pension benefits in the service and also the option of government jobs further calling it "grossly unfair and open play" with the future of rural youth and their families.

Asking the government to rethink its scheme, Mayawati said,

"People in the country are already sad and suffering due to rising poverty, inflation, unemployment, wrong policies, and arrogant working style of the government. In such a situation, the uneasiness spread among the youth regarding new recruitment in the army is now causing disappointment. The government should immediately reconsider its decision, this is the demand of the BSP."

Notably, the reaction came shortly after the Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Centre's new military recruitment scheme named 'Agnipath' for the inducting young soldiers, who will be known as 'Agniveer' into the Indian Army.

Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme

In a major announcement, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with three service chiefs on Tuesday introduced the new recruitment policy 'Agnipath' for the induction of soldiers into the Indian Armed Forces. With the new scheme, young soldiers will get a chance to serve in the force for a four-year tenure after which they can apply to voluntarily serve in the regular cadre.

Some of the key features of the recruitment scheme are:

Almost 46,000 youth will be recruited this year and the number of recruits will go up by 5,000 every year.

The age limit for recruitment has been set between 17.5 - 21 years, at a monthly salary of around Rs 30,000-40,000

Recruitment will start in 90 days.

The first four years of the tenure will not be taken into consideration for fixing the final pensionary benefits

After 4 years, 25% will be retained or re-enlisted in the regular cadre based on merit, willingness, and medical fitness

They can then serve a full term of 15 years.

Image: PTI