BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday extended support to the bill seeking to restore the power of states to identify the Socially and Educational Backward Classes. The legislation in question- the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha by Union Minister Virendra Kumar earlier in the day. Maintaining that the Other Backward Classes are an integral part of the Bahujan community, the former UP Chief Minister stressed that her party was committed to their welfare.

At the same time, she cautioned BJP against indulging in empty symbolism. Instead, Mayawati called upon the Union government to take firm steps for filling up the government posts reserved for OBCs which have been lying vacant for the last many years. The constitutional amendment bill will have to be cleared by both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha by a majority of not less than two-thirds of the members of the respective House present and voting.

What is the new bill about?

The aforesaid bill was necessitated after the Supreme Court's verdict in the Maratha reservation case pronounced on May 5. A 5-judge bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, L Nageswara Rao, S Abdul Nazeer, Hemant Gupta, and S Ravindra Bhat unanimously aside the quota for Marathas in educational institutions and public employment. In its 3:2 majority verdict, it held that the 102nd Constitution amendment gives exclusive power to the Centre to identify and declare SEBC as only the President can notify the list. However, the Centre clarified that it was not against states and Union Territories having their separate list of backward classes.