Mayawati Blames BJP's 'anti-poor' Policies For Rising Poverty And inflation In Country

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Wednesday hit out at the BJP’s policies on development. The BSP president, lashing out at the central government, said that the rising poverty, inflation and violence in the country is being caused due to BJP's wrong policies. The party held an internal meeting to discuss the upcoming state Assembly elections.

Mayawati, who is currently looking forward to the 2022 UP assembly elections, once again took a dig at the BJP governments in the state as well as the Centre. Referring to both governments, the BSP supremo said that BJP only came to power in the state and the country due to Congress' mistakes and not their own positives. Meanwhile, the party chief also instructed BSP officials to prepare for the upcoming elections on a war footing.

"Poverty, inflation and violence are rampant in the country due to BJP's wrong policies. Instead of following the 'Rajdharma', BJP is trying to impose the narrow agenda of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on people," Mayawati told ANI. The former UP CM also hit out at the Yogi Adityanath led state government, and said that the state is suffering under the current BJP regime. "The state has yet not recovered from COVID-19 and the floods. Now children are dying due to dengue fever. It is really worrisome," she said.

Further stressing the ‘wrong’ policies of the BJP governments, the BSP leader said that the rise of the price of LPG is unfair. The BSP leader also referred to the price hike as an “anti-poor step taken by the government”. Mayawati also pointed out that she along with her party would work for the betterment of minorities in the state. The BSP chief referred to the “mission” of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram (founder of BSP) of bringing equality and said that the party will work to strengthen their vision through democratic struggles.

Mayawati says Congress is in a "very bad" state

Meanwhile, the political climate in Uttar Pradesh has heated up ahead as the Assembly elections draw close. Earlier last week, Mayawati hit out at the Congress and said that the party’s voter base had reduced to such an extent that the party was unable to find candidates to contest the 2022 UP Assembly elections. While addressing a press conference, Mayawati said that the present condition of the Congress party across the country was "very bad" and was paying people to participate in their rallies. Asserting that BSP is the only political party in the country that did not receive funding from big capitalists unlike Congress and other parties, she claimed that Congress sends them to the Rajya Sabha by taking money.

