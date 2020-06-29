Mayawati Shames Congress And Backs Centre Over India-China Stand; Follows Sharad Pawar 

Amid the political turmoil between BJP and Congress over the India-China violent faceoff, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) Supremo Mayawati on Monday asserted that the continuous levelling of accusations by the BJP and Congress against each other over the border issue is not in the interest of the nation, adding and that it is a matter of great concern.

While supporting the Centre over its decisions on the India-China border dispute, she seemed to be advising Congress to stop politicising the issue of national security while clarifying that BSP is not an ally or spokesperson of BJP, but only supporting the Centre in the national interest on India-China dispute.

Clarifying further, she said she is neither with BJP nor Congress. She showed the mirror to the Congress by stating that her party came into existence because of the corruption and failure of policies of Congress over the years. She also iterated that Congress is out of power because of corruption and policies failure. He remarks come after Sharad Pawar similarly opposed Congress' stand on China, which Congress has feigned ignorance over.

READ | Pro-Pak Separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani Resigns From Hurriyat Conference; Blames Party

READ | 'Rahul Opposition's Leader; Provoking To Learn China Truth And Help Govt': Salman Khurshid

Congress-BJP politics over the border issues

Congress has been continuously attacking the Centre asking whether the Chinese have occupied any Indian territory. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi even went on to say that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "surrendered" to Chinese aggression, making a series of attacks along these lines and accusing the Prime Minister of lying to the people of India. Even as questions have been raised on Congress for signing a suspicious MoU with the Chinese Communist Party and receiving funding from Chinese Embassy in the past, Congress has raised allegations of BJP-RSS having connections with Chinese Communist Party.

Responding to Congress allegations, Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday slammed the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi for indulging in 'shallow politics' and dared them to have a discussion about India's ongoing faceoff with China in the Parliament. Stating that Rahul Gandhi says things that China and Pakistan like to hear, Shah lambasted the Congress for not standing by the soldiers and for politicising the issue.

READ | China Slammed For Petty Conditional Offer To Help India Fight Locusts; 'no One Trusts You'

READ | Terror Attack At Pakistan Stock Exchange In Karachi; Terrorists Don Police Uniforms

Galwan valley clash

20 Indian Army soldiers including Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff broke out while the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per US intelligence, the Chinese side suffered 35 casualties including a Commanding officer, besides intercepts say the Chinese army suffered over 40 casualties in the violent faceoff. Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to hand-to-hand combat between hundreds of personnel.