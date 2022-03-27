Mayawati Calls For Review Meeting Of BSP Workers After Party's Abysmal UP Poll Loss

Smarting from her party's abysmal performance, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday, called a review meeting in Lucknow with the party's office bearers on the party's performance in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Mayawati has blamed the sizable UP Muslims for BSP's drubbing, saying that they committed a big mistake by voting for the Samajwadi Party. BSP won only one seat in the Uttar Pradesh election.

Mayawati calls for review meeting

On March 11, Mayawati listed the reasons for BSP's poll-drubbing in a post-poll press conference. She appealed to her workers to not get demoralised by the disappointing results and recalled that BJP was also in bad shape for a long time in UP before its 2017 election victory. Blaming "casteist" forces for misguiding the voters, she contended that the Muslims had committed a big mistake by voting en masse for Samajwadi Party.

"The party workers should not get scared and demoralised by the unexpected results for BSP in the Assembly polls. Before 2017, the situation of BJP was not very good here. Similarly, Congress is currently going through the bad phase which BJP endured in the past," she said.

She added, "If the votes of Muslims combined with the votes of Dalits as witnessed in West Bengal where TMC defeated BJP, the same outcome could have been repeated here.Muslims were with BSP, but its entire vote shifted to SP and their wrong decision caused a big loss to BSP. Fear spread among BSP supporters, Upper Castes and OBCs that Jungle Raj will return to UP if SP comes back. And then, these people went to BJP."

SP eats into BSP votebank

Reducing BSP to its worst performance, SP has improved its own voteshare to 31.9% from 21.82% in 2017. BSP, on the other hand, has been reduced to 1 seat and 12.8% of the votes. In 2017, BSP had won 19 seats and 22.23% of the votes.

While BJP retained its majority (albeit reduced) with 263 seats, it has coalesced its votebase - keeping it intact from 2017. Amassing a vote share of 41.9%, UP has increased its voteshare by 2% since 2017 inspite of Western UP disgruntlement, farmers' protest, stray cattle menace and anti-incumbency working against it.

Its poll pitch of improved law & order, effective migrant handling, free ration distribution and implementation of Centre's schemes have powered it to a win.