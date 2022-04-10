Mayawati Calls Rahul Gandhi's Claim Of Congress Offering To Ally With BSP 'fallacious'

In a big accusation, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the Indian National Congress had offered to form an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Slamming the BSP chief, the Wanayad MP alleged that Mayawati gave a clear passage to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state. Responding to this, the BSP supremo has now slammed Rahul Gandhi and his party and called the allegations "outrightly fallacious".

Slamming Gandhi's comments on her party, Mayawati said that it was wrong and portrayed the Congress leader’s inferior feelings towards the BSP. “Rahul Gandhi's allegations of BSP being afraid of BJP and that they asked us about the alliance and offered CM post to me and that I didn't respond is outrightly fallacious,” Mayawati said in a press briefing on Sunday. The BSP chief dismissed all claims made and said that her party was strong on its system.

Congress can't mend its own way & can't set its own house in order but is intruding into our matters. Congress & Rahul Gandhi should think 100 times before commenting on the BSP: BSP chief Mayawati pic.twitter.com/QrZMXKKINS — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2022

“We are not a party where a leader like Rahul Gandhi forcefully hugs the PM in Parliament, we aren't a party whose fun is made across the world,” Mayawati said taking a dig at Gandhi and his party. “Rahul Gandhi had tried to do ‘Paidal’ march to defame me when BSP govt was in power. But he did nothing when other parties were in power,” she added.

“Congress government did not take appropriate steps for upliftment of people. It has always tried to defame BSP. Rahul's father Rajiv also tried to insult BSP and Kanshi Ram,” the BSP supremo said while slamming the Wayanad MP for his comments.

“Cong must think 100 times before commenting on BSP. Congress has a poor record of fighting against the BSP,” she added. Meanwhile, Mayawati also went on to attack the ruling BJP government, dismissing all claims of its links with the party.

“BJP is hell-bent on trying to impose ‘China’ style of governance and party across India,” she said. The BSP supremo claimed that the BJP was not just 'Congress-mukt' India but also one without an opposition.

She 'did not even talk to us': Rahul Gandhi on Mayawati

The comments came after Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the Indian National Congress had offered to form an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and make Mayawati the chief ministerial candidate. "We gave a message to Mayawati to form an alliance and asked her to become the chief minister. She did not even talk to us," Gandhi said while releasing the book 'The Dalit Truth'.

The ex-Congress President said that he has respect for BSP patriarch Kanshi Ram for articulating the Dalit voice of Uttar Pradesh, even though the grand old party had suffered during that phase. "But Mayawatiji is saying that I will not fight for it...she gave a clear passage to the ruling BJP. Why? (because of) CBI, the ED and Pegasus," the Wayanad MP said.

