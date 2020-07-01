'Height Of Cruelty': Mayawati Condemns Dumping Of COVID-19 Victims Bodies In Karnataka

On Wednesday, BSP President Mayawati condemned the incident where health workers allegedly tossing bodies of coronavirus victims in a large pit in Karnataka. A video purportedly showing health workers burying inappropriately some bodies of COVID-19 victims in a large pit allegedly in Ballari district in Karnataka has surfaced, triggering an outrage.

Taking to Twitter, Mayawati stated that the incident is the "height of cruelty and insult to humanity". She further demanded that the guilty must be punished.

2. The tragedy that the bodies of COVID-19 victims being thrown into trenches in Ballari, Karnataka is height of cruelty & an insult to humanity. Though incidents related to inhuman cruelty with corona patients are rampant but guilty of Ballari must be punished by the state govt. — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 1, 2020

A man who posted the video first on YouTube claimed it happened in Ballari. It went viral on social media drawing widespread condemnation over the manner in which the dead were handled and people demanded stringent action.

Shivakumar distressed over the incident

Sharing the video on his Twitter handle, State Congress Chief D K Shivakumar said it was disturbing to see bodies of COVID patients who have died being dumped inhumanly into a pit in Ballari.

"Is this civility? This is a reflection of how the government has handled this Corona crisis. I urge the government to take immediate action and ensure that this doesn't happen again," Shivakumar tweeted.

Meanwhile, The district reported 12 COVID-19 deaths on Monday. Nakul said five more people succumbed to the coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the total fatalities in the district to 29 so far. In a similar incident, the body of a 44-year old COVID-19 victim was thrown into a pit in Puducherry earlier this month, triggering public outrage and a few health workers were suspended

