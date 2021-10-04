Mayawati Condemns house Arrest Of BSP Leader Enroute To Lakhimpur, Demands Legal Action

Claiming that Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP SC Mishra has been put under house arrest as they were going to leave for Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday night, party supremo Mayawati demanded a judicial inquiry in the matter. In a tweet, Mayawati said that Mishra has been kept at his residence in Lucknow so that party cannot have correct reports of the farmer's massacre. Reportedly, both Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and BSP leader Mishra were stopped from marching towards Lakhimpur Kheri from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh after at least eight people lost their lives amidst farmers' protest.

"This is very sad and condemnable," wrote BSP supremo Mayawati in Hindi.

1. बीएसपी के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव व राज्यसभा सांसद श्री एससी मिश्र को कल देर रात यहाँ लखनऊ में उनके निवास पर नजरबन्द कर दिया गया जो अभी भी जारी ताकि उनके नेतृत्व में पार्टी का प्रतिनिधिमण्डल लखीमपुर खीरी जाकर किसान हत्याकाण्ड की सही रिपोर्ट न प्राप्त कर सके। यह अति-दुःखद व निन्दनीय। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) October 4, 2021

Moreover, the BSP supremo also purported that 'proper government investigation of this incident and justice to the victims does not seem possible' and demanded 'a judicial inquiry'.

2. यूपी के दुःखद खीरी काण्ड में भाजपा के दो मंत्रियों की संलिप्तता के कारण इस घटना की सही सरकारी जाँच व पीड़ितों के साथ न्याय तथा दोषियों को सख्त सजा संभव नहीं लगती है। इसलिए इस घटना की, जिसमें अब तक 8 लोगों के मरने की पुष्टि हुई है, न्यायिक जाँच जरूरी, बीएसपी की माँग। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) October 4, 2021

UP Police detains Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Along with BSP leader, Congress' Uttar Pradesh General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday night, was detained by Sitapur police at Hargaon, as she advanced towards Lakhimpur. Congress shared a video in which Vadra is seen accusing the police of vigorously detaining her without a warrant, warning of consequences. Section 144 has been imposed in Lakhimpur and all politicians are banned from visiting the area, after clashes between farmers and BJP workers resulted in eight deaths.

Lakhimpur Kheri- Violence erupts during farmers' protest

Initially, violence broke out after two vehicles allegedly ran over a group of protesting farmers, who were demonstrating against Keshav Prasad Maurya, the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh at Tikonia-Banbirpur in Lakhimpur Kheri. Later, reports of six casualties came forward and in the recent update, at least eight people have been said to be killed in the mishap. Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Misra - son of Union MoS Ajay Misra Teni and two farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. In retaliation, farmers resorted to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 4 BJP workers - including Misra's driver. Clashes ensued after the incident resulting in many injuries. However, Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra has denied that he was present at the spot.

On Sunday, farmers were protesting against the Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend. Farmers had planned to display black flags and prevent Maurya from landing at the helipad at Maharaja Agrasen Ground. Currently, section 144 has been imposed in the district along with additional police deployment.