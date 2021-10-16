Mayawati Condemns Singhu Border Lynching, Chhattisgarh Hit & Run; Demands Strict Action

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati described the killing of a man near the Singhu border, where farmers have been protesting against three farm laws since November last year, as sad and shameful, and asked Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to provide financial aid of Rs 50 lakh to the deceased's kin.

1. दिल्ली सिंघु बॉर्डर पर पजंाब के एक दलित युवक की नृशंस हत्या अति-दुखद व शर्मनाक। पुलिस घटना को गंभीरता से लेते हुए दोषियों के विरुद्ध सख्त कार्रवाई करे तथा पंजाब के दलित सीएम भी लखीमपुर खीरी की तरह पीड़ित परिवार को 50 लाख रुपए की मदद व सरकारी नौकरी दें, बीएसपी की यह माँग। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) October 16, 2021

Mayawati demands strict action

Taking to Twitter, the BSP president also stated that the perpetrators should face severe punishment, similar to what was done in the "Lakhimpur Kheri violence." "The brutal murder of a Dalit youth of Punjab on the Delhi Singhu border is very sad and shameful. Taking the incident seriously, the police should take strict action against the culprits and like done Lakhimpur Kheri. The Dalit CM of Punjab should give 50 lakh rupees and a government job to the victim's family, this is the demand of BSP," tweeted Mayawati.

Earlier on Friday, a man's body was discovered hanging on a police barricade near the Singhu border, with his hands and legs chopped off, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hansraj. "An FIR has been registered in the case," said the DSP. The Haryana Police have filed a murder complaint against unidentified individuals. The body was discovered hanging at 5 a.m. on Friday, according to DSP Hansraj. He also stated that viral videos and footage from the crime will almost certainly be investigated. The victim has been named as Lakhbir Singh, a labourer, according to the FIR accessed by Republic Media Network.

She also compared the road accident in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, in which a car ran over a group of people who were walking to immerse an idol of Goddess Durga, to the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, and demanded Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to take stern punishment against the perpetrators.

2. छत्तीसगढ़ में दुर्गा विसर्जन के दौरान भीड़ को कार से कुचलने से हुई एक व्यक्ति की मौत व अनेकों के घायल होने की घटना अति-दुखद, जो लखीमपुर खीरी की घटना की याद ताजा करती है। कांग्रेस सरकार पीड़ित परिवारों को आर्थिक मदद व नौकरी दे तथा दोषियों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई करे। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) October 16, 2021

"The incident of death of one person and injuries to many people in Chhattisgarh during Durga Visarjan is very sad, which is reminiscent of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. The Congress government should give financial help and jobs to the families of the victims and take strict action against the culprits," the BSP chief tweeted.

On Friday evening, a speeding automobile allegedly mowed down one person and injured 16 others in a procession headed for Durga idol immersion in the Pathalgaon area of Jashpur district.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: RepublicWorld/PTI