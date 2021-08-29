Mayawati Condemns Tribal Man's Killing In MP; Demands Action Against Culprits

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday condemned the alleged murder of a tribal man on the suspicion of theft in Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh. The BSP leader demanded strict punishment for the accused involved in the gruesome act. Mayawati termed the incident ‘horrifying’ and called the government to take action.

"In Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Kanhaiyalal Bhil of the tribal class was beaten on a minor issue and then he was tied to a car and dragged to death. It is a horrifying incident of mob lynching which is highly condemnable. Government should give strict punishment to the culprits, this is the demand of BSP," said Mayawati in a tweet in Hindi.

मध्य प्रदेश के नीमच जिले में आदिवासी वर्ग के श्री कन्हैयालाल भील की मामूली बात पर की गई पिटाई व फिर उसे गाड़ी में बाांधकर घसीटने से हुई मौत दिल दहलाने वाली मॉब लिंचिंग की यह घटना अति-निन्दनीय। सरकार दोषियों को सख्त सजा दे, बीएसपी की यह माँग। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) August 29, 2021

Man thrashed to death on suspicion of theft

Mayawati's tweet came after a 40-year-old tribal man was allegedly thrashed to death by eight people on suspicion of theft. The victim, identified as Kanhiya Bhil, was then tied to the rear side of a vehicle with a rope that dragged him some distance through the road. The horrifying incident was captured on camera and circulated on the Internet.

The police on Saturday said that four accused have been arrested. A case under IPC Section 302 of the Atrocity Act and various other sections related to the assault have been filed against the accused, which includes a sarpanch. Eight people have so far been booked in this matter and the police informed that further actions will be taken against all booked after investigation. The pick-up vehicle used for the crime has also been seized.

Mayawati says 'only a Dalit will succeed me'

Meanwhile, ahead of the upcoming UP assembly elections, BSP supremo Mayawati is expected to launch a campaign on September 7 to commence the party’s preparation for the elections slated for early 2022. Earlier on Friday, Mayawati caught media attention as she answered the much-asked question 'who will succeed her as the Bahujan Samaj Party chief?'' Speaking to the media, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that she was healthy, and will not appoint a successor unless she is not healthy enough to lead the party.

However, Mayawati went on to underline that her successor will be someone from the Dalit community. "My successor will be another Dalit who has stood by me and the party with all honesty and dedication even during the most trying times. The party has seen many ups and downs", the BSP chief added while asking the people not to speculate on the name ‘for now'.

(IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK/ PTI)