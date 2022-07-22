Mayawati Congratulates Droupadi Murmu On Historic Win; 'hope She Proves To Be Efficient'

As congratulatory wishes continue to pour in for the new President of India, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati also took to Twitter to extend her best wishes to Droupadi Murmu for becoming the first tribal and second woman to be elected as the 15th President of India. Stating that "a woman from an exploited and very backward tribal society was elected with huge votes in the election for the post of President of the country", Mayawati on Thursday exuded hope that Murmu will prove to be an efficient and successful president as the country is hoping.

"Hearty congratulations and many best wishes to Droupadi Murmu, a woman of the exploited and very backward tribal society, on being elected today with huge votes in the election for the post of President of the country. She will prove to be an efficient and successful President, such a country hopes", he tweeted in Hindi.

Further in another tweet, noting that Murmu is the first woman presidential candidate from the ST category, she said that her party rose above party politics and gave its support to her. Mayawati also asserted that the government must cooperate with her in fulfilling her responsibilities in view of public and national interests.

In the meantime, in other congratulatory messages from Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also congratulated Murmu on her victory in the presidential election. "Heartiest congratulations to NDA's presidential candidate Smt Droupadi Murmu Ji for a huge and historic victory. Your victory is a living picture of immense public confidence in the all-inclusive and all-touching nature of 'New India' and the spirit of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat'. Long live Mother India", Yogi tweeted.

Droupadi Murmu elected as the new President of India

After having a clear edge against Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha, NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Thursday, July 21, won the presidential elections and has been elected as the 15th President of India.

With a comfortable margin against Sinha, Murmu bagged 812 votes and further came out victorious in the race to the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Notably, while the tenure of incumbent president Ram Nath Kovind will end on July 24, Droupadi Murmu will take her oath a day later, on July 25.

Image: PTI/Twitter@IM_AATHMIKA