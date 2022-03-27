Mayawati Dissolves BSP's Entire Executive Body Except 3 Posts After UP Poll Debacle

After calling for a review meeting in Lucknow, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday dissolved the party's executive body, apart from three posts. The decision was taken in light of the party's dismal performance and poll drubbing in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Issuing a statement after the meeting, Mayawati vowed to make 'struggle' her life's purpose. "My life is now a struggle and struggle is my life. I will spend every moment of my life to help strengthen my party at every position," she wrote.

The BSP chief has dissolved the entire executive body, apart from the posts of state president, assembly speaker and district president. The three chief coordinators Munkad Ali from Meerut, Rajkumar Gautam from Bulandshahr, and Vijay Kumar from Azamgarh will now also be in charge of the state.

BSP blames Muslims for shifting to SP

A day after the announcement of results on March 10, Mayawati had listed the reasons for BSP's poll drubbing in a post-poll press conference where she blamed the sizable chunk of UP Muslims for the party's loss. The leader remarked that the community had committed a 'big mistake' by voting for the Samajwadi Party (SP). She had also appealed to her workers to not get demoralised by the results and recalled that BJP was also in bad shape in UP before its 2017 election victory.

"The party workers should not get scared and demoralised by the unexpected results for BSP in the Assembly polls. Before 2017, the situation of BJP was not very good here. Similarly, Congress is currently going through the bad phase which BJP endured in the past," she said.

She added, "If the votes of Muslims combined with the votes of Dalits as witnessed in West Bengal where TMC defeated BJP, the same outcome could have been repeated here. Muslims were with BSP, but its entire vote shifted to SP and their wrong decision caused a big loss to BSP. Fear spread among BSP supporters, Upper Castes and OBCs that Jungle Raj will return to UP if SP comes back. And then, these people went to BJP."

BSP won only one seat in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Reducing BSP to its worst performance, SP improved its vote share to 31.9% from 21.82% and bagged 123 seats. Meanwhile, BJP+ retained its majority (albeit reduced) with 273 seats in the 403 member assembly.

Image: PTI