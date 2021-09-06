Mayawati Echoes SKM: 'Kisan Mahapanchayat Healed 2013 Muzaffarnagar Riot Wounds'

Backing the Kisan Mahapanchayat, BSP Supremo Mayawati on Monday, lauded the farmers for fostering Hindu-Muslim unity. Echoing Sanyukta Kisan Morcha, Mayawati said that the Mahapanchayat will help a little in healing the deep wounds of the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots. Claiming that farmers were the country's pride, she said they were healing communal hatred sown by BJP. SKM stated that around 20 lakh farmers attended the Muzaffarnagar Mahapanchayat.

Mayawati echoes SKM: 'Fostering Hindu-Muslim brotherhood'

1. यूपी के मुजफ्फरनगर जिले में कल हुई किसानों की जबरदस्त महापंचायत में हिन्दू-मुस्लिम साम्प्रदायिक सौहार्द के लिए भी प्रयास अति-सराहनीय। इससे निश्चय ही सन 2013 में सपा सरकार में हुए भीषण दंगों के गहरे जख्मों को भरने में थोड़ी मदद मिलेगी किन्तु यह बहुतों को असहज भी करेगी। 1/2 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) September 6, 2021

2. किसान देश की शान हैं तथा हिन्दू-मुस्लिम भाईचारा के लिए मंच से साम्प्रदायिक सौहार्द के लिए लगाए गए नारों से भाजपा की नफरत से बोयी हुई उनकी राजनीतिक जमीन खिसकती हुई दिखने लगी है तथा मुजफ्फरनगर ने कांग्रेस व सपा के दंगा-युक्त शासन की भी याद लोगों के मन में ताजा कर दी है। 2/2 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) September 6, 2021

Tikait: 'Protests will continue across India'

On Sunday, kicking off 'Mission UP', BKU leader Rakesh Tikait stated that the farmers' protest will continue across India, not just in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Tikait lamented the privatisation of many PSUs, alleging that the government was selling off the nation's assets. Mourning the loss of farmers in the last nine months, he rebuked PM Modi for not even maintaining a 1-minute silence in their respect.

"We have been protesting for eight months and many farmers have died, but PM Modi did not even maintain a moment of silence in respect for them. They are selling the nation's properties - LIC, banks and they are being bought by Adani, Ambani. This is not mere Mission UP & Uttarakhand, the nation's democracy is in danger," said Tikait at the rally.

Kisan Mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar

Farmers assembled in thousands at Muzaffarnagar on Sunday to attend the Kisan Mahapanchayat. In a show of strength, farmers joined in droves demanding the Centre to repeal the three Farm Laws. Stating that the Centre was trying to mislead people by claiming the protests was only done by a few section of farmers, the farmers gathered in thousands to lend support to Sanyukt Kisan Morcha's 'Mission UP'.

Speaking to reporters, Swaraj Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav said, "Here (Muzaffarnagar), these people (BJP) had lit the fire of hatred (referring to Muzzarnagar riots). So we have gathered here in Mahendra Singh Tikait's land to douse that fire. This will be a milestone in the farmers' protest". The Kisan Mahapanchayat was attended by top SKM leaders - Yogendra Yadav, Darshan Pal, Rakesh and Naresh Tikait to strategise the future of the agitation across the country.

Farmers protests

Farmers have been protesting against the Centre's Farm Laws for nearly a year at the Delhi's borders - Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, demanding a total repeal by Parliament. The protest peaked when farmers broke down barricades, entered Delhi, clashing with police and hoisted the SKM flag at the Red Flag on Republic Day. After the violence witnessed on Republic Day, Delhi police fortified the city borders by cementing nails near barricades, deploying additional troops, adding barbed wires etc blocking access to the roads completely. Talks between Centre and farmers stalled after 13 rounds, before the January 26 violence at Red Fort. Farmers now aim to intensify protests across UP where polls will be held in February 2022.