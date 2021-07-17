Mayawati Flays Punjab CM Over Letter To PM Modi, Calls It 'conspiracy To Defame Farmers'

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Mayawati on Saturday slammed Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh for urging the Centre to resume talks with the protesting farmers on the issue of the farm laws. Mayawati's attack on the Congress leader came after CM Amarinder Singh wrote to PM Modi, appealing the Centre to resume talks with the farmers to resolve the deadlock over the Farm Laws. Accused the Punjab CM of playing politics with the farm law issue, SAD ally Mayawati claimed said it was a political move being used just before the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections 2022.

Mayawati, BSP President slams Congress' Captain Amarinder Singh

On Friday, Captain Amarinder Singh wrote to PM Modi proposing to lead an all-party delegation from the state to discuss solutions to put an end to the farmers' protests. Reacting to the Punjab CM's appeal, Mayawati posted a thread of Tweets that were reshared by ally Akali Dal's Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Taking a dig at CM Amarinder Singh over his letter to PM Modi, Mayawati termed it 'a conspiracy' which was meant to defame the movement of farmers who were sacrificing their lives to get the new farm laws repealed. Noting that it was 'unfair' to play politics over the issue in the backdrop of the Assembly elections, Mayawati went on to say that it wasn't unreasonable for the border state to cooperate with the Center by being serious about the challenges faced by the government and that the public understood the politics of electoral interest and defaming the farmers' movement.

BSP-Akali Dal alliance

BSP recently joined forces with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for the Punjab Assembly elections in 2022. The SAD had broken its ties with BJP last year due to the farm law conflict. They had been aligned with BJP since 1992. The Akali Dal is currently led by Sukhbir Singh Badal, who had announced that they are open to tie-ups with parties except for Congress, BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

(IMAGE: PTI/ANI)