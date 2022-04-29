Mayawati Hits Back At Akhilesh Yadav: 'SP Won 5 Seats In LS Polls, How Can It Make Me PM?'

The war of words between Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav escalated on Friday as the former contended that SP was incapable of ensuring that she becomes the PM. After she had clarified a day earlier that she was interested in becoming the Uttar Pradesh CM or PM and not the President, Yadav had claimed that the aim of the SP-BSP alliance in 2019 was to make her the Prime Minister. It is worth noting that this tie-up failed to make an impact in the Lok Sabha polls as BJP and its allies won 64 out of 80 seats.

In response, Mayawati remarked, "When the SP chief could not fulfill his dream of becoming CM even after taking full votes of the Muslim and Yadav community in UP and forming alliances with many parties, then how can he fulfill the dream of becoming PM of others"? She added, "Besides this, in the last Lok Sabha general election, even after tying up with BSP, SP could win only 5 seats. How will it be able to make the BSP chief the PM? So he should stop making such childish statements".

"Also, whether I should become CM and PM in the future or not, I can never become the President of the country in the interests of our weaker and neglected sections. Therefore, now the dream of SP having its CM in UP can never be fulfilled," she reiterated. At present, BSP has 10 MPs in the Lok Sabha.

BSP's dismal electoral performance

In the recently concluded round of Assembly elections, BSP put up its candidates in UP, Uttarakhand and Punjab. While it went solo in UP and Uttarakhand, it formed an alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal for the Punjab polls. Concerns over less number of rallies addressed by Mayawati were reflected in the poll results as the party could get one seat in UP despite garnering a vote share of 12.88%. This marks a new low for the party that formed the government in 2007 with 207 seats. While it was reduced to 80 seats in the 2012 election, it could win only 19 seats last time.

Interestingly, the Mayawati-led party won two seats in Uttarakhand where it has a marginal presence. However, SAD's gambit to ally with BSP to woo Dalit voters proved to be unsuccessful as the alliance could bag a mere four seats in the 117-member Assembly. On its own, BSP won a single seat with a vote share of 1.77%.