Mayawati Holds Key Meet In Delhi To Discuss 2024 Lok Sabha Election Strategies

Mayawati, the leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), has arrived in Delhi today to discuss the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. She will hold a meeting with BSP workers and officials who have come from Haryana and Punjab to provide necessary directions with the commitment of formulating a strong electoral strategy for the party's future prospects. Prior to this, Mayawati has already formulated strategies for the Lok Sabha elections in consultation with party officials from various states.

In her address to the officials, Mayawati expressed her concern over the increasing disagreements and internal disputes within the coalition government in Haryana. She emphasized that the rising political instability and electoral confrontations have hindered development and left the people unhappy and troubled. The poor, farmers, and workers have been particularly affected by this unfavorable situation.

Mayawati also highlighted the indifferent attitude of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) towards the ongoing movement led by female wrestlers against exploitation. Despite the compulsion to support the movement, the BJP-led governments have displayed apathy which has caused dissatisfaction among the people.

Given these contrasting circumstances, there is now speculation about the possibility of holding the State assembly elections in Haryana in the beginning of the next year. Mayawati emphasized the need for the BSP to start preparing for these elections in advance.

In addition to the Lok Sabha elections, BSP will also contest the assembly elections in four States at the end of this year. Mayawati has entrusted her nephew, Akash Anand, with the responsibility of leading the party's campaign in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana.

08-07-2023-BSP PRESS NOTE-HARAYANA-PUNJAB- CHANDIGARH REVIEW MEETING PHOTO pic.twitter.com/x1sDOqwbKY — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 8, 2023

It is believed that BSP's performance in these assembly elections will have an impact on how it will perform in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The party leaders also believe that leading BJP's poll campaign in the states will also increase Akash Anand's prominence. It is noteworthy that before the Lok Sabha elections, there will be assembly elections in five states: Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram. Except for Mizoram, BSP will contest in all these states' assembly elections.






