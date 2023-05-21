Mayawati Holds Meeting Of Party Cadre From Delhi, J&K, Himachal Pradesh

To galvanise the party cadre ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BSP chief Mayawati here on Sunday held a meeting of senior party functionaries from Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir, and Jharkhand, the party said in a statement.

On political development in Jammu-Kashmir, Mayawati said that instead of development, peace, stability, and assembly elections that were expected from the centre, corruption and power abuse dominate the media headlines.

"Even though all political activities there are in coma, people of Jammu and Kashmir should lay all their focus on the politics developments. The party should be fully prepared, as elections can be held there anytime," she said.

Referring to the Congress' win in Himachal Pradesh, the Bahujan Samaj Party chief said that the change of government there proves that the common people are not passive about their problems. "The BSP should overcome its shortcomings there and strive to move ahead." Mayawati gave strict instructions to infuse "young blood" in the party in Jharkhand.

Referring to the ongoing power tussle between the Centre and the Delhi government, Mayawati said, "The mutual distrust, non-cooperation, and collision between the Centre and the Delhi government has affected the common public … The endless collision between the two is sad." "The collision between the two governments and repeated intervention of the Supreme Court. How can it be a good example of co-operative federalism?" she asked.

The Dalit leader said people were already disappointed with Congress and the BJP, and now they are getting disaffected by the AAP government of Delhi.

She said people across the country are beset with rising inflation, poverty, unemployment, poor education, and health facilities, but the BJP government is paying no attention towards these.

The politician said it was a good sign that people have now begun to express their anger a bit against all these issues in the elections.

She said people are now waking up to the empty rhetoric, poll sops, and excessive use of religion by the political parties, and soon the course of country's politics will change which will give the BSP a chance to contest elections on a slightly equal playing field.

Mayawati also said there was anger among the people coming from the SC, ST categories over the dilution of the reservations.