Weighing in on Charanjit Singh Channi's appointment as the Punjab CM, BSP supremo Mayawati claimed that was a poll gimmick by the Congress party ahead of the Assembly polls. Earlier in the day, Channi became the first Dalit Sikh to become the Chief Minister of Punjab after being administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Moreover, OP Soni, a Hindu face and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, a Jat Sikh were sworn in as the Deputy CMs. While congratulating Channi, the former Uttar Pradesh CM cautioned the Dalits to not take Congress' move at face value.

Addressing a press briefing, Mayawati remarked, "It would have been better if the Congress party made him CM for the full 5-year term. Making him the CM of Punjab for a very short time shows that it is their poll gimmick. I also got to know from the media today that the upcoming Assembly election will be fought under the leadership of a non-Dalit and not him. This shows that Congress does not trust Dalits completely."

Escalating her stance, she claimed that Congress would never have involved Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar in the framing of the Constitution had it found a more capable person for the task. Mayawati added, "It is also clear that Congress is very scared of the tie-up between SAD and BSP. I have full faith that the Dalits of Punjab will not fall for this poll gimmick". Channi's appointment assumes significance in the wake of SAD and BSP announcing that they will appoint a Dalit Deputy CM if they form the government in the state.

Amarinder Singh's resignation

Amid the infighting between Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, the situation escalated after Congress summoned a Legislative Party meeting at 5 pm on September 18 without keeping the Punjab CM in the loop. Announcing the decision on Twitter, Rawat asserted that the party had received a representation from a large number of MLAs demanding a meeting. Amid growing speculation that Singh will be ousted, the latter tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at about 4.30 pm on the same day owing to "humiliation".

Meanwhile, the Congress Legislative Party passed two resolutions- one lauding the performance of the outgoing Chief Minister and the second authorising Sonia Gandhi to decide the new CM. While Rajya Sabha MP Ambika Soni was offered the CM's post, she turned down the opportunity citing that the Chief Minister should belong to the Sikh community. Though rumour mills were abuzz that Sukhjinder Randhawa emerged as the choice of the MLAs, Charanjit Singh Channi pipped him to the top post.