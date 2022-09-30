Mayawati Links PFI Ban To Upcoming Assembly Polls, Accuses BJP Govt Of 'appeasement'

Taking to Twitter on Friday, BSP supremo Mayawati lashed out at the Union government for banning the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates. Accusing the BJP of indulging in politics of appeasement, she linked this move to the upcoming Assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Echoing the demand by other political leaders, the former Uttar Pradesh CM also questioned why an organization like RSS has not been banned.

Mayawati opined, "People are more restless than satisfied with the Centre first targeting the Popular Front of India (PFI) in many parts of the country and then banning it along with its 8 other affiliates before the Assembly polls as they consider it a policy of political selfishness and appeasement. This is the reason that the opposition parties are also angry and attacking the government on this issue doubting its intentions. And there is also a demand for banning the RSS. If PFI is a threat to the internal security of the country then why shouldn't other organizations like that be banned?"

1. केन्द्र द्वारा पीपुल्स फ्रण्ट आफ इण्डिया (पीएफआई) पर देश भर में कई प्रकार से टारगेट करके अन्ततः अब विधानसभा चुनावों से पहले उसे उसके आठ सहयोगी संगठनों के साथ प्रतिबन्ध लगा दिया है, उसे राजनीतिक स्वार्थ व संघ तुष्टीकरण की नीति मानकर यहाँ लोगों में संतोष कम व बेचैनी ज्यादा है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) September 30, 2022

Centre bans PFI for 5 years

In a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on September 27, the PFI and its affiliate organizations were banned under UAPA for a period of 5 years. Besides the PFI, its affiliates - Rehab India Foundation, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organization, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Campus Front of India, Empower India Foundation, and Rehab Foundation, Kerala have been declared as "unlawful associations". However, the Social Democratic Party of India was not banned.

According to the Centre, the PFI and its affiliates had been engaging in unlawful activities which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country. This includes chopping off a limb of a professor, cold-blooded killings of persons associated with organizations espousing other faiths, obtaining explosives to target powerful people and places and destruction of property. Moreover, The office-bearers and cadres of the PFI were accused of raising funds from within India and abroad through banking channels, hawala, etc., and using them to carry out various criminal, unlawful and terrorist activities.