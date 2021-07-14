Mayawati Links Population Control Bill To 'electoral Interest', Slams BJP Over 'coercion'

Joining ranks with other opposition parties on Tuesday, BSP supremo Mayawati came down heavily on the UP Law Commission's draft bill on population control. Casting aspersions on the policy and intent of the Yogi Adityanath-led government, she claimed that this move was motivated by the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. She stressed, "If the BJP government was even a little bit serious for population control, it would have started spreading awareness among people immediately after forming the government".

This would have borne fruit by the time Assembly polls take place, she argued. Moreover, Mayawati alleged that BJP was propagating this as it had failed to provide education and jobs to the population. Escalating her attack on the saffron party, the former UP Chief Minister opined that it was very inappropriate for BJP to ensure population control via coercion just like Congress governments of the past.

2. अगर जनसंख्या नियंत्रण को लेकर यूपी भाजपा सरकार थोड़ी भी गंभीर होती तो यह काम सरकार को तब ही शुरू कर देना चाहिये था जब इनकी सरकार बनी थी और फिर इस बारे में लोगों में जागरूकता पैदा करती तो अब यहाँ विधानसभा चुनाव के समय तक इसके नतीजे भी मिल सकते थे। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 13, 2021

UP's draft bill on population control

Suggestions have been invited on the proposed Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021, by July 19. The provisions of this legislation will come into force only after one year from the date of publication in the Gazette. As per the bill, a public servant and a common person who adopts the two-child norm by undergoing voluntary sterilization operation upon himself or his house will be entitled to benefits such soft loan for constructing or buying a house at nominal interest rates, rebate on charges for utilities, maternity or paternity leave for 12 months with full salary and allowances, etc.

Couples opting for a single child will get additional incentives such as free health care facilities and insurance for the child till the age of 20, free education up to graduation for the child along with a preference for admission in all educational institutions including IIMs and AIIMS, preference for the child in government jobs and scholarship for higher studies in case of a girl child. If they fall in the Below Poverty Line category, parents of a single child shall be paid Rs.80,000 and Rs.1,00,000 if the child is a boy and girl respectively. The bill also prescribes disincentives for those who violate the two-child policy such as a bar on receiving subsidies and contesting local body polls.