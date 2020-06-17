Mayawati Mourns Soldiers Martyred In China Faceoff, Backs Centre To Take Calculated Steps

BSP supremo Mayawati on Wednesday expressed sorrow on the martyrdom of 20 Indian Army personnel at the Line of Actual Control. She lamented that such a dastardly incident took place at a juncture when the Indian government was trying to reduce the tensions with China over the border dispute. Thereafter, she opined that the Centre would have to take calculated steps vis à vis China in the interest of the nation.

She added that the people had the confidence that the Union government would take the right decision at the right time to ensure that not even an inch of India's territory would be snatched away. Mayawati noted that the entire nation was united keeping aside the shortcomings of the Centre. According to her, the onus was now on the Union government to live up to the expectations of the people.

1. लद्दाख क्षेत्र में चीन के साथ झड़प में कर्नल समेत 20 भारतीय सैनिकों के शहादत की खबर अति-दुःखद व झकझोरने वाला है, खासकर तब जब भारत सरकार दोनों देशों के बीच सीमा विवाद व तनाव को कम करने में प्रयासरत है। सरकार को अब अत्याधिक सतर्क व सूझबूझ से देशहित में कदम उठाने की जरूरत है। 1/2 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) June 17, 2020

2. देश को विश्वास है कि भारत सरकार देश की आन, बान व शान के हिसाब से सही समय पर सही फैसला लेगी व देश का एक इंच जमीन भी किसी को कभी हड़पने नहीं देगी। अच्छी बात है कि सरकार की कमियों को भुलाकर ऐसे नाजुक समय में पूरा देश एकजुट है। अब सरकार को जनता की उम्मीद पर खरा उतरना है। 2/2 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) June 17, 2020

Indian Army personnel martyred

Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per the Editor-in-Chief of the Chinese newspaper Global Times, the Chinese side also suffered casualties during the physical clash. Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to a strong retaliation from the Indian side.

This physical hand-to-hand combat went on for many hours on Monday, sources revealed. On Tuesday morning, senior commanders took stock of the situation and the talks started at about 7 am. To discuss the India-China situation, PM Modi has called for an all-party meeting on Friday where the presidents of all political parties shall participate.

PM Modi talks tough on China

Speaking at the meeting with Chief Ministers later in the day, PM Modi issued a strong statement on the martyrdom of the Indian Army personnel. Stressing that bravery was a part of Indian tradition, the PM assured the people of the country that the sacrifices of the soldiers would not go in vain. He maintained that sovereignty and territorial integrity was most important for the country. Observing that India wants peace, he noted that no one should doubt the country's ability to give a befitting response on being provoked. The PM also emphasised that the soldiers were killed in action after valiantly killing their Chinese counterparts. Subsequently, he and the Chief Ministers observed two minutes of silence to pay tribute to the martyred soldiers.