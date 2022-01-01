Mayawati, Mufti Blame J&K Admin's Lapse For Vaishno Devi Stampede; Condole Casualties

Aggrieved at the stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on New year's eve, Opposition leaders blamed the administration for not making adequate arrangements for darshan. Ex-Uttar Pradesh CM Mayawati expressed sorrow at the casualties and claimed that the incident showed the government's carelessness. Similarly, ex-J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti too claimed that the police was not doing their duty. NCP MP Majeed Memon too questioned how the lapse in security occurred. 12 people died & 16 were injured in a stampede at Vaishno Devi shrine, Katra.

Opposition leaders question J&K admin

"The incident at Vaishno Devi is saddening. I pray to the Lord to give strength to the deceased's families. Administration carelessness is apparent in the incident," said Mayawati. Locals too are protesting against the administration claiming that they allowed more people to the shrine than the capacity.

Far from social distancing , 12 persons are killed and many injured at Vishnoo Devi in stampede causes serious concern. What role is the administration playing in such situation ? — Majeed Memon (@advmajeedmemon) January 1, 2022

I am also saddened by the tragic accident at Vaishno Devi & neither the administration the nor police are carrying out their duties. Instead they are engrossed in threatening people into silence. My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) January 1, 2022

Vaishno Devi stampede

On early Saturday morning, at least 12 pilgrims lost their lives, and 16 were injured in a stampede, triggered by a heavy rush of devotees at the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir. The stampede occurred shortly after midnight and the injured persons were rushed to the hospital. 12 bodies have been recovered while 6 of the 16 injured have been discharged,

Speaking to Republic, an eyewitness said, "It happened during the time when the devotees were sleeping late at night while several others arrived at the spot creating a crowded situation. However, when the police tried to control the crowd it led to a stampede, and further, all those who were sleeping got trampled upon by the crowd. There were at least 70,000 people gathered at the spot and it was a horrific sight". Meanwhile, the yatra to Vaishno Devi shrine has been now resumed after a brief halt due to the stampede.

J&K L-G Manoj Singh has ordered an inquiry into the incident by a committee headed by Principal Secretary (Home) with ADGP, Jammu and Divisional Commissioner, Jammu as members. Ex-gratia of Rs.10 lakh each would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to stampede and Rs.2 lakh to injured, stated L-G. The shrine board will bear the cost of treatment of the injured. Union MoS PMO Jitendra Singh is currently at Katra to monitor the ground situation.