Last Updated:

Mayawati, Mufti Blame J&K Admin's Lapse For Vaishno Devi Stampede; Condole Casualties

Aggrieved at the stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on New year's eve, Opposition leaders blamed the administration for not making adequate arrangements

Written By
Suchitra Karthikeyan
Mayawati

IMAGE: PTI/ANI


Aggrieved at the stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on New year's eve, Opposition leaders blamed the administration for not making adequate arrangements for darshan. Ex-Uttar Pradesh CM Mayawati expressed sorrow at the casualties and claimed that the incident showed the government's carelessness. Similarly, ex-J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti too claimed that the police was not doing their duty. NCP MP Majeed Memon too questioned how the lapse in security occurred. 12 people died & 16 were injured in a stampede at Vaishno Devi shrine, Katra.

Opposition leaders question J&K admin

"The incident at Vaishno Devi is saddening. I pray to the Lord to give strength to the deceased's families. Administration carelessness is apparent in the incident," said Mayawati. Locals too are protesting against the administration claiming that they allowed more people to the shrine than the capacity.

Vaishno Devi stampede

On early Saturday morning, at least 12 pilgrims lost their lives, and 16 were injured in a stampede, triggered by a heavy rush of devotees at the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir. The stampede occurred shortly after midnight and the injured persons were rushed to the hospital. 12 bodies have been recovered while 6 of the 16 injured have been discharged,  

READ | Vaishno Devi stampede LIVE updates: 6 of 16 injured discharged; MoS PMO arrives at Katra

Speaking to Republic, an eyewitness said, "It happened during the time when the devotees were sleeping late at night while several others arrived at the spot creating a crowded situation. However, when the police tried to control the crowd it led to a stampede, and further, all those who were sleeping got trampled upon by the crowd. There were at least 70,000 people gathered at the spot and it was a horrific sight". Meanwhile, the yatra to Vaishno Devi shrine has been now resumed after a brief halt due to the stampede.

J&K L-G Manoj Singh has ordered an inquiry into the incident by a committee headed by Principal Secretary (Home) with ADGP, Jammu and Divisional Commissioner, Jammu as members. Ex-gratia of Rs.10 lakh each would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to stampede and Rs.2 lakh to injured, stated L-G. The shrine board will bear the cost of treatment of the injured. Union MoS PMO Jitendra Singh is currently at Katra to monitor the ground situation.

READ | Vaishno Devi Stampede: Shrine Board issues statement, shares details of incident and probe
READ | Vaishno Devi Stampede: MoS Nityanand Rai details cause of tragedy, rescue operations
READ | Vaishno Devi stampede: Deputy Commissioner speaks to Republic on tragedy as Yatra resumes
Tags: Mayawati, NCP, Vaishno Devi
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND