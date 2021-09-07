Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly election BSP supremo Mayawati on Tuesday assured that her government will not spend its efforts on building memorials and erecting statues if it came to power and rather work towards development. The BSP chief implied that the party will focus on changing the face of Uttar Pradesh. Mayawati, who has been accused in the past for focusing on memorials including those featuring her statues, made the assurance at a meeting while addressing the Brahmin community, ahead of next year's assembly elections.

The former chief minister gave a call for forging strong unity among Dalits and Brahmins so that the results of 2007 could be repeated when the party had formed a government of its own in Uttar Pradesh. She promised that on coming to power, the BSP government will work for the security, honour and development of the Brahmin community along with other sections of society and they would be taken care of properly and not disappointed in any way.

Mayawati projects to change the face of UP

While marking an end to BSP's month-long series- 'Prabhudd Varga Sammelans', Mayawati assured that the Brahmin community will be treated right if her Bahujan Samaj Party formed the government in 2022. Expressing gratitude to the team of party general secretary S C Misra who successfully held a series of conventions in the first phase, Mayawati said that she has made all efforts to create a section among Brahmins who, like the Dalits, do not get swayed by allurements or promises.

"Now those among the Brahmins are also saying that when compared to other governments, the BSP was better in every respect but we committed a mistake by helping the BJP form government by falling to their allurements," ex-CM Mayawati claimed.

Stressing that it is only her party that does what it says, Mayawati added that it was her party's political identity. Citing the work done by her government, without discrimination, and how they lived up to the expectations of people she said, "Unlike other parties, the BSP has never made ''hawa hawai batein'' (tall claims), nor befooled people with false promises and allurements."

Taking potshots at the SP government, which succeeded her in 2012, Mayawati alleged that because of its casteist mentality, Brahmins, along with the sarv samaj, were exploited and they fell prey to the BJP's promises while trying to get rid of the SP.

Mayawati remembered that the BSP government in the past had honoured leaders who worked for equality through memorials, museums and statues and now there was no need of constructing more of them. "Whatever needed to be done, I have done it in bulk," she said. "Now when a BSP-led government is formed, my entire efforts will not go into building memorials, parks and statues. But my whole energy will go into changing the face of Uttar Pradesh," Mayawati said.

Mayawati targets BJP and SP

Mayawati accused the BJP and the Samajwadi Party of only making lofty promises but not doing anything on the ground for the Dalits, Brahmins and other sections of the society. She asserted that unlike them, the BSP does not differentiate between its "kathni aur karni" (words and deeds) for the development and welfare of Dalits and Brahmins in particular and said this could be testified by seeing its track record during the party's previous government in the state from 2007-12. "Like in 2007, the Dalits and Brahmins work united to ensure the party comes to power in the upcoming election," the feisty politician said.

Besides, attacking the BJP and the SP, the BSP chief also took potshots at the Congress, blaming it for Meerut and Muzaffarnagar riots when the grand old party was in power at the Centre.

She supported farmers' protests against the farm laws and announced that the future BSP government in the state would not implement it. Referring to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement that both Hindus and Muslims have the same ancestors, the BSP president asked why the RSS, the BJP and the government have adopted a step-motherly approach towards Muslims. She promised that a high-level inquiry will be instituted to probe all wrong acts committed under the subsequent government and action will be taken against all those found guilty and justice will be provided to those oppressed.

With inputs from PTI

Image Credits - ANI