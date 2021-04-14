Mayawati Praises Tika Utsav Campaign, Suggests Centre To Make It Free For Poor And Needy

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Supremo on Wednesday praised the Centre for organising the 'Tika Utsav' program, a four-day-long COVID-19 vaccination drive that started on April 11. However, she added that the vaccination drive would have achieved its purpose if it was made free for the underprivileged and needy people. The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has been vocal about it and has urged the Centre on multiple occasions to make vaccination free for all.

While speaking with ANI, she said, "The special campaign to celebrate the COVID-19 vaccination till April 14 is a good thing. But it would have been more appropriate if this festival was celebrated by vaccinating the poor and needy people free-of-cost."

Upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call, India on April 11, 2021, launched 'Tika Utsav' (vaccination festival) with an aim to vaccinate a maximum number of eligible citizens against Coronavirus. During his meeting with Chief Ministers on April 8, PM Modi had called it the beginning of the second war against the pandemic.

The Tika Utsav was started on April 11, on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, and will go on till April 14 - the birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Over 1 crore doses have been administered in three days, including the 25 lakh vaccinations on the third day, taking the number of total cumulative vaccinations to 11,11,79,578 on Tuesday. The highest number of vaccinations were undertaken on Monday with over 37 lakhs getting inoculated in one day. On Sunday, nearly 30 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered.

However, India has been witnessing an alarming surge of COVID-19 cases across the country with the highest single-day spike on Wednesday of 1,84,372 cases and 1,027 deaths in 24 hours, taking the total cumulative caseload to 1,38,73,825 and 1,72,085 deaths due to COVID-19. Meanwhile, India has begun fast-tracking the approvals for COVID-19 vaccines that have received approvals in the US, UK, EU and Japan so as to meet the vaccine requirements of the country. India has already approved the Russian vaccine Sputnik V for emergency use on Monday, amid the alarming surge in COVID-19 infections.