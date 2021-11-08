Taking to Twitter on Sunday, former UP CM Mayawati claimed that the induction of leaders expelled from BSP and other parties into SP will weaken it further. Her statement came in the wake of sacked BSP leaders Lalji Verma and Ram Achal Rajbhar formally joining SP at Akhilesh Yadav's 'Satta Parivartan Janadesh' rally. Moreover, the BSP president opined that poll ticket aspirants in SP were very angry with the entry of such "selfish" defectors and claimed that a majority of them are in contact with her party. However, she advised BSP workers against attempting to secure a poll ticket for disgruntled leaders in other parties.

Mayawati observed, "SP should know that many ticket aspirants in its own party are very angry with the induction of such selfish and turncoat persons. A majority of these leaders are in touch with BSP. As it is, they (turncoats) will cause a lot of damage to this party internally during the election."

Sacked from BSP on June 3 for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities during the Panchayat election, Lalji Verma and Ram Achal Rajbhar represent Katehari and Akbarpur in the Assembly respectively. While Verma was BSP's founding member and the Legislative Party leader when he was expelled, Rajbhar has served as the party's Uttar Pradesh unit president in the past. Besides this, both leaders were a part of the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet when Mayawati was the CM.

2. जबकि सपा को यह मालूम होना चाहिये कि ऐसे स्वार्थी व दलबदलू किस्म के लोगों को लेने से, इनकी खुद की अपनी पार्टी में टिकटार्थी लोग अब बहुत गुस्से में हैं, जो अधिकाशः बी.एस.पी. के सम्पर्क में हैं। वैसे भी वे चुनाव में अन्दर-अन्दर इस पार्टी को काफी नुकसान पहुँचाने वाले हैं। 2/3 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) November 7, 2021

BSP's thrust on UP polls

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. The Mayawati-led party is eyeing a comeback in the state in the upcoming Assembly election after being out of power for 9 years now. At present, BSP has merely 7 MLAs in the Assembly at present as one member resigned after winning the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Moreover, Hakim Lal Bind, Vandana Singh, Ramveer Upadhyay, Anil Kumar Singh, Aslam Raini, Aslam Ali, Mujtaba Siddiqui, Hargovind Bhargava and Sushma Patel were expelled ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls in October 2020. They were accused of collaborating with SP in a bid to defeat BSP's candidate Ramji Gautam. Unlike the 2019 General Election where it forged an alliance with the Akhilesh Yadav-led party, BSP has decided to go solo in the 2022 UP polls.