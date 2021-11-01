After former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav counted Jinnah among the freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Jawaharlal Nehru, BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday came down heavily on the SP chief, alleging that there is internal collusion between the SP and BJP in the state.

Mayawati took to Twitter and wrote, 'The statement given by the SP chief in Hardoi yesterday about Jinnah and the BJP's response to it is part of the internal collusion of these two parties and their well-thought-out strategy so that the atmosphere in the UP assembly general election here gets spoiled by the Hindu-Muslim narrative.'

In the following tweet, she added, 'The politics of SP and BJP have been complementary to each other. Since the thinking of these two parties is casteist and communal, their existence has been based on each other. That is why when SP is in power, BJP is strong whereas when BSP is in power, BJP is weak.'

Akhilesh Yadav hails Jinnah

On October 31, while campaigning for the UP Assembly polls, Akhilesh Yadav claimed that Muhammad Ali Jinnah fought for India's independence. He mentioned Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, and Jinnah in the same breath citing that they all became barristers after studying at the same place - a reference to the UK. Speaking on the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, he contended that they all struggled for an independent India.

Yadav said, "Sardar Patel Ji, father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Jinnah studied in the same institute and became a barrister. They studied at the same place. They became barristers. They fought for India's freedom. They didn't refrain from taking part in any kind of struggle. It was Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who imposed a ban on an ideology (RSS)."

Samajwadi Party's expansion

Recently, six suspended BSP MLAs - Hargovind Bhargav, Mujtaba Siddiqui, Hakim Lal Bind, Aslam Raini, Sushma Patel, and Aslam Chaudhary and sitting BJP MLA Sadar Rakesh Rathore joined SP in party chief Akhilesh Yadav's presence. This joining comes a day after general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's advisor Harendra Malik and his son Pankaj Malik joined SP. Two more top Congress leaders from UP- Lalitesh Pati Tripathi and Rajesh Pati Tripathi left the party and switched allegiance to TMC.