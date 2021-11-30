Mayawati Reacts To Suspension Of RS MPs, Says 'Govt Should Resolve Matter Through Talks'

Reacting to the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said, on Tuesday, that the government should handle the issue through discussions rather than taking a hard-line stance.

Twelve opposition MPs were suspended for the remaining periodof the Winter session of Parliament on Monday for their disorderly behaviour and misconduct on the last day of the Monsoon Session on August 11.

"The government should not adopt a hard stance on the matter and should resolve the issue through talks. The matter is of last Parliament session and now Winter Session is in progress," Mayawati told reporters when asked about the suspension.

'MPs have lowered the dignity of the House'

The Rajya Sabha dismissed 12 members on Monday for indiscipline, citing the uproar that erupted during the Parliament's Monsoon Session.

The suspension notice stated, "The MPs have lowered the dignity of the House by unprecedented acts of misconduct through their violent behaviour and 'intentional attacks' on security personnel on the last day of the monsoon session on August 11".

Elamaram Kareem of the CPI-M, Congress's Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, CPI's Binoy Viswam, TMC's Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri, Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai were the 12 MPs who were suspended. While the administration intimated that their suspension could be lifted if they offered an apology, the opposition declined to do so. They also released a statement condemning the move as "unwarranted" and "undemocratic."

On the last day of the Monsoon Session, August 11, a large disturbance broke out in the Rajya Sabha, with opposition parties alleging marshals of mistreating female parliamentarians in the Upper House. MPs protested by climbing on officials' tables, waving black cloths, and throwing files at the Chair. The opposition staged a walkout in protest of security officers present during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021.

"The floor leaders of Opposition parties of Rajya Sabha will meet tomorrow to deliberate on the future course of action to resist the authoritarian decision of the Government and defend Parliamentary democracy," read a statement signed by Congress, DMK, SP, NCP, Shiv Sena, RJD, CPI-M, CPI, IUML, LJD, JDS, MDMK, TRS, and AAP.

(With inputs from PTI, Image: PTI/Representative)