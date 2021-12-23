Addressing her party functionaries on Thursday, BSP supremo Mayawati rejected the possibility of BJP crossing the 300-seat mark in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. According to her, the spate of announcements and inauguration of projects on the eve of the election indicated desperation on BJP's part. Moreover, she urged BSP workers to warn people against getting influenced by the purported "communal politics" of the Samajwadi Party and BJP. On this occasion, she exuded confidence in BSP returning to power owing to the good work done during her last 4 tenures.

Mayawati remarked, "The party workers should go to every village and city to alert people as BJP, SP and other parties are trying to make it Hindu-Muslim to hide their own failures. The party leaders should also communicate the pro-welfare policies of the BSP government along with the anti-people policies oursued by all the opposition parties who have been in power. So that we can make a form a government with full majority with the policies based on 'Sarvajana Hitay, Sarvajana Sukhay' akin to 2007. The people have not forgotten the injustice, crime, fear, corruption-free atmosphere and pro-development atmosphere ushered in by the 4 BSP governments and the historic work done for the weaker sections, poor, labourers, unemployed, farmers, small traders."

She added, "For BJP to say that it is winning more than 300 seats this time, we don't think there is any substance in this. Otherwise, they wouldn't have made big announcements, laid the foundation stone for projects and inaugurated half-completed projects just a few days ahead of polls. Besides this, this party would haven't sent its national leaders and Union Ministers here."

Mayawati breaks silence on phone tapping charge

Responding to a journalist's question on whether she agreed on SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's allegation that the UP government is tapping phones of opposition leaders, the ex-UP CM opined, "When Congress is in power at the Centre, Congress does the same thing. Now that BJP is in power at the Centre, BJP is doing the same thing. I can't ascertain how true this is. As there is a discussion in all circles that there is phone tapping, there might be some truth in this."

Weighing in on the passage of the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, Mayawati stated, "This is a very important matter. It is not proper to get it passed through the Parliament in a hurry. It was the responsibility of the Central government to ensure that a debate on the bill takes place in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Our party doesn't agree with this."

This is a serious matter. A high-level probe should be conducted in this matter. It would be best if the Supreme Court intervenes in this matter. The Central government should direct the state government to take this issue seriously: Mayawati, BSP on alleged land scam in Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/Y5uF0PNphq — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 23, 2021

Image: PTI