Mayawati Repeats Call For Ban On Farm Laws Amid Kisan Sansad, Rebukes Centre's 'arrogance'

After slamming the Centre over 'reports of no deaths due to oxygen shortage,' now Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has again targetted the Union Government and appealed not to be 'arrogant towards the farmers'. The tweet from the BSP Chief came as the protesting farmers in Delhi are holding sessions of ‘Kisan Sansad’ just 2 km away from the Parliament, at Jantar Mantar. Mayawati has also requested the Centre to immediately cancel the three new farm laws against which the farmers are agitating for a long time.

Requesting the centre to be 'sensitive and sympathetic,' Mayawati wrote that the protesting farmers have been demonstrating for a long time to see the withdrawal of the laws.

किसानों के प्रति सरकारों को अहंकारी ना होकर बल्कि संवेदनशील व हमदर्द होना चाहिए। किन्तु दुःख यह है कि तीन कृषि कानूनों को रद्द करने को लेकर काफी लंबे समय से किसान यहाँ आंदोलित है अब ये जंतरमंतर पर किसान संसद लगाए हैं केन्द्र चालू सत्र में ही इनको रद्द करें। बीएसपी की यह माँग — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 23, 2021

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait informed about holding their own Parliament session to monitor Parliament proceedings.

"While talking to ANI, Tikait added that Parliament is just 150 metres away from Jantar Mantar. We will hold our own Parliament sessions there. I, along with eight others (protesting farmers) will leave for the Singhu border, and then will go to Jantar Mantar. We will hold 'Kisan Sansad' at Jantar Mantar. We will monitor Parliament proceedings," the BKU leader added.

'Kisan Sansad'- First day turns violent

On its first day, the Kisan Panchayat aka Kisan Sansad at Jantar Mantar held by farm laws protestors witnessed incidents of violence. A video journalist covering the Kisan Panchayat was attacked by the protestors who were part of the protest at Jantar Mantar. The attack on media comes in contrast to the protesting farmers' assurances that the Kisan Panchayat will be held peacefully. BJP IT Head Amit Malviya has taken to Twitter to post the video of the journalist who was bleeding because of the assault.

Farm law protestors hold Kisan Sansad on laws

The Delhi Police granted permission to farm laws protestors to carry out protests at Jantar Mantar from July 22 subject to following all COVID protocols and Delhi Police will escort the protestors till Jantar Mantar.

The protestors had earlier declared they would go to Parliament during the Monsoon session to protest against the three agricultural laws. A meeting was held between the protestors and Delhi Police on Tuesday after which farmers agreed to hold peaceful protests at Jantar Mantar instead of their earlier demand of protest at the Parliament. Although the distance between the Parliament and Jantar Mantar is merely 2 Kilometres.