Mayawati Reviews BSP's Uttarakhand Unit, Asks Leaders To Work On Shortcomings

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday held a review of the party's Uttarakhand unit, and asked senior leaders to work on removing shortcomings and broadening its mass base.

She also said alleged that the attitude of the current BJP government in Uttarakhand was against the welfare of the people.

The BSP is conducting a series of state-wise organisational reviews ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections.

According to a statement issued by the party here, Mayawati emphasized on removing shortcomings in the unit and working to strengthen the party organisation in Uttarakhand. She instructed the cadre to go ahead and make the changes required.

The BSP chief further said there was a lot of scope for the party to move forward in Uttarakhand.

She also referred to the work done by her party in the erstwhile undivided Uttar Pradesh, saying it was the BSP government that demarcated Udham Singh Nagar, Bageshwar, Champawat and Rudraprayag as new districts.

Uttarakhand was formed on the November 9, 2000 as the 27th state of India when it was carved out of northern Uttar Pradesh.