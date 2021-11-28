Mayawati Says 'all Eyes' On Centre's Stand On Farmer Issues In Parliament's Winter Session

With the Winter Session of the Parliament set to begin from tomorrow, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday asked the Union government to fulfil all promises to people, with special attention to the farmers' issues. Taking to Twitter, Mayawati said that 'all eyes' will be on the BJP government's stand on the demands of the farmers and urged it to take House into confidence.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Mayawati said, "The winter session of the Parliament will begin tomorrow. The government should not forget the promises it made to the people three days ago on the occasion of Constitution Day. It should fulfil them appropriately. All eyes will be on its stand on various issues pertaining to farmers."

"All BSP MPs have been instructed to raise important issues pertaining to the country and public interest with full preparations under the rules of the House. It is best that the government takes the House into confidence," she said in another tweet.

'Centre must pay attention to the impact of laws': Mayawati

Mayawati further cited CJI Ramana's recent remark saying that the non-assessment of the impact of laws should be rectified and the Centre this time, should pay attention to the same to save the nation from any further unnecessary confrontation.

"At the same time, non-assessment of the impact while enacting laws on issues of wider public interest like agricultural laws has become an important question which the judiciary is repeatedly pointing. The Centre must pay attention to this too so that the country can be saved from further unnecessary confrontation on the issues of the new law," she said.

Addressing the Valedictory Function of the Constitution Day celebrations, CJI Ramana had cited Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act saying that when the legislature does not conduct studies or assess the impact of the laws that it passes, it causes an issue for the judiciary.

The Winter session of the Parliament will last from November 29 to December 23. Setting a packed agenda, the Centre has tabled 26 bills for consideration and passage. Some of the key bills are the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, Electricity (Amendment) Bill, Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, and Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill.

