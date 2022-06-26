Mayawati Says 'BSP Only Party That Can Defeat BJP In UP' After Lok Sabha Bypoll Results

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a major victory in Samajwadi Party (SP) bastions Azamgarh and Rampur in the Lok Sabha by-elections, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Supremo Mayawati claimed that only her party is eligible to compete with the saffron party.

Mayawati said that most of the time it's the ruling party who wins the by-polls but this time BSP has given a tough fight despite opposition parties' tactics. She further stated that only BSP has the ground power to defeat BJP.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Mayawati wrote, "Most of the by-elections are won by the ruling party, yet in the Azamgarh Lok Sabha by-election, the BSP has given a strong fight despite the tactics of the ruling BJP and SP which is commendable. All the responsible people and workers of the party, be it big or small, have to move forward with more strength."

1. उपचुनावों को रूलिंग पार्टी ही अधिकतर जीतती है, फिर भी आज़मगढ़ लोकसभा उपचुनाव में बीएसपी ने सत्ताधारी भाजपा व सपा के हथकण्डों के बावजूद जो काँटे की टक्कर दी है वह सराहनीय है। पार्टी के छोटे-बड़े सभी जिम्मेदार लोगों व कार्यकताओं को और अधिक मजबूती के साथ आगे बढ़ना है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) June 26, 2022

In yet another tweet, the BSP chief said, "This UP by-election result has once again proved that only BSP has the ideological and ground power to defeat BJP here. The party's effort to fully explain this to people will continue so that the much-awaited political change can take place in the state."

2.यूपी के इस उपचुनाव परिणाम ने एकबार फिर से यह साबित किया है कि केवल बीएसपी में ही यहाँ भाजपा को हराने की सैद्धान्तिक व जमीनी शक्ति है। यह बात पूरी तरह से खासकर समुदाय विशेष को समझाने का पार्टी का प्रयास लगातार जारी रहेगा ताकि प्रदेश में बहुप्रतीक्षित राजनीतिक परिवर्तन हो सके। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) June 26, 2022

Lok Sabha bypoll results: BJP wins Azamgarh & Rampur seats

Bharatiya Janata Party's Ghanshyam Lodhi won the Rampur seat with a margin of over 40,000 votes. Lauding the victory UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted, "The victory in the by-election in Rampur Lok Sabha seat is a seal of public's faith in the double engine BJP government on public welfare policies under the successful leadership of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

In the Azamgarh bypolls, BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav aka 'Nirahua' defeated Samajwadi Party's candidate Dharmendra Yadav. Azamgarh witnessed a triangular contest with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) forming the third corner. The BJP candidate secured more than 3.10 lakh votes while the SP candidate has over three lakh votes. Speaking to Republic TV, Nirahua said, "This is the win of initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. I was sad that while the people of the country and state were with PM Modi and Yogi Ji, Azamgarh was stuck behind."

(Image: PTI)