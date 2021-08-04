Mayawati Says BSP's 'Brahmin Sammelan' Giving Other Parties Sleepless Nights; Slams BJP

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday while addressing a press conference slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for not allowing people to participate in the Kasganj event. While stating that the Kasganj program (Brahmin Sammelan) had started in Ayodhya on July 23, Mayawati said that the success of these programs is being discussed in the media across the country. This has given sleepless nights to all other parties including BJP, she added.

Asserting that the saffron party has started misusing the government machinery openly against the BSP, Mayawati said that the BJP government is imposing new conditions and restrictions on the Kasganj program." BSP condemns it, she added.

Remarking that under her guidance, under the leadership of BSP's National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Satish Chandra Mishra, Mayawati said that programs of the seminar on respect, security, progress, etc are being organised by the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Ahead of the UP Assembly elections 2022, the Bahujan Samaj Party on July 23 had kicked off its election campaign. The 15-day event will cover 14 districts, and the party’s general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra will oversee it.

Mayawati had said, "BSP will hold Brahmin Sammelan on July 23 in Ayodhya ahead of the polls in the state. I am very hopeful that Brahmins will not vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the next Assembly polls." She had further stated that a campaign will be launched to assure the Brahmin community that their "interests are safe in BSP rule only."

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. The Mayawati-led party is eyeing a comeback in the state in the upcoming UP Assembly election 2022 after being out of power for 9 years now.

Addressing the media on July 18, the BSP supremo contended that Brahmins were very unhappy with the Yogi Adityanath-led government despite overwhelmingly voting for BJP in the previous Assembly election. While acknowledging that her party's seats had nosedived in 2017, the former CM highlighted that BSP retained its vote share. Extending an olive branch to Brahmins, she opined that they were taken in by the saffron party's promises, unlike the Dalit community which stood by BSP.

