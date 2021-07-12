Mayawati Says UP Terror Crackdown Should Be Investigated, Raises Questions On Timing

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bahujan Samaj Party Supremo Mayawati on Monday expressed doubts on the anti-terrorist operation of the Uttar Pradesh Police arresting two terrorists linked to Al Qaeda who were planning serial blasts in Lucknow ahead of Independence Day. She first said that appropriate action should be taken on the matter if it is true, but went on to add that the event occurred when assembly elections are approaching. UP assembly elections are most likely to be scheduled next year in February.

Taking to Twitter, Mayawati said, "If the claim of UP Police busting the terrorist conspiracy in Lucknow and that the two people arrested in this case are linked to Al-Qaeda, is true, then this is a serious matter and appropriate action should be taken, otherwise there should be no politics under, as is being doubted."

In another tweet, she added, "This type of action (anti-terrorist operation), when UP assembly elections are approaching, creates doubts in the minds of the people. If there is any truth behind this action, then why was the police unaware of it for so long? This is the question people are asking. Therefore, the government should not take any such action which will increase anxiety among the public."

Akhilesh Yadav casts aspersion on terror crackdown

Apart from Mayawati, Samajwadi Chief Akhilesh Yadav also doubted the action of the anti-terrorist squad that arrested two people and recovered a massive amount of explosives from them. Akhilesh Yadav said he doesn't trust the BJP government in the state and Uttar Pradesh Police at all.

However, Akhilesh Yadav was also the one who did not trust the Made in India vaccines and was instrumental in spreading vaccine hesitancy even as vaccines are the only weapon apart from COVID appropriate behaviour that could help humanity win the war against COVID-19. While Akhilesh Yadav said he wouldn't take the vaccine, one of his party members went on to say that vaccines cause impotency without any know-how about how the vaccines work. Nevertheless, Akhilesh Yadav has now taken the vaccine and urged the people also to get themselves vaccinated to stay protected from COVID-19.

Al Qaeda terrorists planning serial blasts in Lucknow arrested

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) thwarted a major terror attack by apprehending two terrorists linked to Al Qaeda, from the Kakori area of Lucknow on Sunday. The terrorists reportedly planned serial blasts in the region, targetting certain high-profile politicians including MPs from the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

According to the on-ground information accessed by the Republic Media Network, explosives such as pressure cooker bombs, pistol guns, semi-manufactured time bombs, and 6-7 kgs of explosives were recovered from the nabbed terrorists.

Giving out further details to Republic Media Network on the terror crackdown, Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary (ACS) Ashwani Awasthi said that the terrorists, who were arrested on Sunday are currently being interrogated. The UP ACS informed that whatever evidence such as weapons and chats, which were recovered from the two Al-Qaeda linked terrorists, will be further investigated to know about their bigger plan and actual target.