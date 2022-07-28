Mayawati Slams Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Over 'Rashtrapatni' Remark, Calls It 'shameful'

Amid the controversy around Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's sexist remark on the President of India Droupadi Murmu, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo, Mayawati has lambasted the leader of Congress in Lok Sabha by calling his "Rashtrapatni" remark "shameful" and "highly condemnable".

Taking to her Twitter, the former Uttar Pradesh CM Mayawati said, "The spectacular election of Draupadi Murmu Ji as the first woman of the tribal society to the post of the highest President of India is not liked by many. In this sequence, the objectionable remarks made by Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha against him, are very sad, shameful and highly condemnable."

1. भारत के सर्वोच्च राष्ट्रपति पद पर आदिवासी समाज की पहली महिला के रूप में द्रौपदी मुर्मू जी का शानदार निर्वाचन बहुत लोगों को पसंद नहीं। इसी क्रम में लोकसभा में कांग्रेस के नेता श्री अधीर रंजन चौधरी द्वारा उनके खिलाफ आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी करना अति-दुःखद, शर्मनाक व अति-निन्दनीय। 1/2 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 28, 2022

'Congress should apologise to the country': Mayawati

Mayawati slammed the Congress party over Chowdhury's remark about Droupadi Murmu and said that the Grand Old Party should apologise to the country. "The proceedings of the Parliament have also been disrupted today, protesting against calling the Honorable Rashtrapati Ji 'Rashtrapatni' on TV. It would be appropriate that the Congress party should also apologize to the country for this and abandon its casteist mindset," the BSP chief tweeted.

2. अर्थात इनके द्वारा माननीया राष्ट्रपति जी को टीवी पर ’राष्ट्रपत्नी’ कहने का विरोध करते हुए संसद की कार्यवाही भी आज बाधित हुई है। उचित होगा कि कांग्रेस पार्टी भी इसके लिए देश से माफी माँगे तथा अपनी जातिवादी मानसिकता का परित्याग करे। 2/2 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 28, 2022

BJP tears into Congress over 'Rashtrapatni' remark

Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani launched a scathing attack on Congress, pointing out that since Murmu's candidacy for president was revealed, several leaders of the Sonia Gandhi-led party have frequently attacked Murmu. She confronted Sonia Gandhi, who was there at the time, personally and demanded her apologies amid a raucous outcry from BJP members of the House.

She said, "Congress cannot digest the honour for a tribal woman. Congress is not able to digest that a girl of a poor family became the President. A journalist interrupted that Congress leader that you are insulting the President of the country. Even then, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury did not take back the insult of Droupadi Murmu. Congress is anti-tribal, anti-woman, anti-poor and now insults the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces." "I want to ask the Congress president who is present here- you sanctioned the humiliation of Droupadi Murmu. You sanctioned the humiliation of the tribal legacy of this country. Sonia Ji sanctioned the humiliation of a woman in the highest constitutional post. You sanctioned the humiliation of a poor woman in the highest office of this country. You sanctioned the insult of every Indian citizen," the Union Minister alleged.

In the Rajya Sabha, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman condemned Chowdhury's sexist remark and said, "Rashtrapati is a gender agnostic word representing the leader of the country. And therefore, I think that it was not a split of the tongue but a deliberate sexist attack against a person who comes from a tribal background".

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sparks row

Speaking to reporters while protesting Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the ED on Wednesday, Adhir Chowdhury addressed President Murmu as 'Rashtrapati' twice but used 'Rashtrapatni' on the third occasion. Even when a journalist corrected him, he didn't take back his remarks. When confronted by the media earlier in the day, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha categorically refused to apologise.