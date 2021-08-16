Former Uttar Pradesh CM Mayawati slammed BJP for playing "dirty politics" after it accused BSP of organising caste-based meetings instead of supporting the flood relief work. She was reacting to BJP Uttar Pradesh's Twitter post on August 14 wherein SP and BSP were accused of being "hungry for power" at a juncture when CM Yogi Adityanath is busy extending help to the flood-affected areas. Addressing a press briefing on Monday, the BSP supremo dubbed this post as "shameful and condemnable".

Hitting back at the saffron party, Mayawati said, "BJP ministers themselves are beginning their 'Jan Aashirvaad Yatra' in the state today. Why is it happening? They should know that people in BSP were one of the first to step forward to help people during COVID. They have been helping flood-affected people too".

On this occasion, she opined that this controversy will adversely impact BJP in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Contending that the ground beneath BJP is slipping away, Mayawati affirmed that there cannot be different parameters for the former and BSP. The saffron party's post was perceived as a dig at the 'Brahmin Sammelans' hosted by BSP.

BJP is doing dirty politics on the pretext of floods. This is shameful and condemnable. In their poster on Twitter, they have accused BSP of organising caste-based meetings, instead of helping flood affected people: BSP chief Mayawati (1/2) pic.twitter.com/QusQyingcH — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 16, 2021

Brahmin outreach in the run-up to UP polls

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. The Mayawati-led party is eyeing a comeback in the state in the upcoming Assembly election after being out of power for 9 years now.

The BSP supremo has maintained that Brahmins are very unhappy with the Yogi Adityanath-led government despite overwhelmingly voting for BJP in the previous Assembly election. On July 23, BSP General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra offered prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya and commenced the party's first phase of the campaign to woo Brahmin voters. Stressing that the real power will come only when Brahmins and Dalits in UP come together, he said, "Brahmin community constitute 13 per cent of the state population but are still marginalised because Brahmins are not united".

Notably, Mayawati's social engineering had propelled BSP to power in 2007 with the party winning 206 out of 403 seats in the state Assembly. For instance, she allocated nearly 139 seats to the upper caste candidates out of 86 were Brahmins. It is believed that SC Mishra played a key role in bringing Brahmins close to the party as he organized a series of rallies projecting BSP's poll symbol 'elephant' as Lord Ganesh.