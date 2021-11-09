Mayawati Slams BJP's 'poll Drama' In UP; Says People Want Her To Become CM For 5th Term

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Supremo Mayawati on Tuesday fired a fresh salvo at the Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh over their 'unfulfillment' of poll promises, stating that the people of UP will not be fooled again in the 2022 elections.

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow on Tuesday, Mayawati said, as elections are coming close, the 'drama' by the ruling BJP and other rival parties to 'lure' people of the state has begun.

"The truth is that the announcement of projects and inauguration of incomplete works that have taken place over the past 2 months will continue until the election in all BJP ruled states. But soon after elections, all the freebies, including the ration yojna will stop," the BSP chief claimed.

The four-time Chief Minister asserted that in the upcoming elections, the people will not forget how the Yogi Adityanath-led government increased the prices of various commodities and caused inflation. She also asserted that the people will not easily believe the poll promises made by the Congress party, just like the Samajwadi Party.

"Had the Congress fulfilled even 50% of their poll promises, they wouldn't have been out of power at the Centre, in UP, and in most of the states. The BSP believes that the citizens will not prey to any kind of play by these people," said Mayawati.

Accusing the BJP-led government of 'taking credits' for the expressway, metro, and various other development projects, Mayawati claimed that all these initiatives were planned when the BSP was in power.

'Unlike Yogi, I don't work for RSS': Mayawati

Targeting the incumbent Chief Minister, she said, "Like Yogi Ji, I also don't have a family. But unlike him, I don't wear a saffron cloth to show off and I also don't work on the guidelines of the RSS."

Mayawati further claimed that CM Yogi worked for the welfare of only a particular religion, while the SP worked for another community's vote bank. "We don't see any difference between SP and BJP. They are two sides of the same coin. They just want to make the polls a Hindu-Muslim matter," she said.

The BSP chief stated that people want her to be the CM for the fifth term and serve the state impartially.