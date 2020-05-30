Mayawati Slams Centre Over Plight Of Poor & Migrants; Urges Govt To Review Working Style

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Saturday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on completion of one year in the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government, stating that migrant workers and poor have suffered a lot and in such a situation, Centre must review its policies and working style with an "open mind".

Taking to Twitter, Mayawati stated that the life of most of the poor, unemployed, farmers, migrant workers and women, etc. of the 130 million population of the country, is already very painful, which is very sad and cannot be forgotten quickly. She added that the Central government must review its policies and working style with an open mind and should work on their shortcomings rather than covering them.

1.केन्द्र में बीजेपी सरकार का एक वर्ष पूरा होने पर आज अनेकों दावे किए गए हैं किन्तु वे जमीनी हकीकत व जनता की सोच/समझ से दूर न हों तो बेहतर है। वैसे इनका यह कार्यकाल अधिकतर मामलों में काफी विवादों से घिरा रहा है जिनपर इनको देश व आमजनहित में जरूर गम्भीरता से चिन्तन करना चाहिये। 1/3 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) May 30, 2020

2. जबकि देश की लगभग 130 करोड़ जनसंख्या में से अधिकतर गरीबों, बेरोजगारों, किसानों, प्रवासी श्रमिकों व महिलाओं आदि का जीवन तो यहाँ पहले से भी अधिक अति-कष्टदायक ही बना हुआ है, जो अति-दुःखद है व जिसे जल्दी से भुलाया नहीं जा सकता है। 2/3 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) May 30, 2020

Mayawati further stated that many promises have been made in the first year of PM Modi's second term in office which is far from the ground reality.

"Many promises have been made on completion of one year of BJP in its second term but it would be better if they are not far away from the ground reality and public thinking. However, their tenure has been surrounded by much controversy in most cases about which they must seriously think in the interest of the country and public," Mayawati's tweet read in Hindi.

Mayawati Hails SC's Relief For Migrants

A day after SC's relief for migrant labourers stuck around the country, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati claimed that the real test for the government's would be to find permanent jobs for the labourers around their homes. On Thursday, May 28, three-judge SC bench comprising Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice MR Shah passed interim directions to ameliorate the problems faced by migrant workers stranded in different states across the country.

The BSP leader claimed that the government had been ignoring the suggestions of the BSP to 'ferry migrants for free' by bus or train and that they had finally found relief after being stranded for 66 days. Further, the former UP CM said that the immediate priority of both, the states and the Centre, should be to solve the basic problem of livelihood of the migrant labourers belonging to UP and Bihar.

